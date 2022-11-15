There are a lot of Dallas Cowboys who are very good at what they do. In fact, an argument can be made for a few players that they are the best at what they do relative to the entire NFL. One of those players is cornerback Trevon Diggs. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Diggs has become one of the more electrifying corners in team history and already has a staggering 17 interceptions to his name.

We were fortunate to be able to sit down with Trevon Diggs on Tuesday afternoon thanks to our friends at SAXX and discuss a variety of things with him. You can watch our conversation below and remember to subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss anything else we put out there.

Among the things that we discussed with Diggs:

How his quiet play style came to be

His relationship with his brother Stefon Diggs

What the state of the team is following last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers

How he is excited to face Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the Minnesota Vikings

His and Stefon’s statuses as Chief Ball Officers for SAXX

That last line is obviously something that may have caught your attention. Trevon and Stefon are both partnered with SAXX and serve as Chief Ball Officers... their ad does a much better job of explaining things than we can!

Notably SAXX offers a flash sale of 10% off every time that Trevon has an interception or Stefon catches a touchdown. With November serving as Men’s Health Awareness month, they are donating $10,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation if Trevon has an interception or Stefon catches a touchdown on Thanksgiving Day specifically (Stefon’s Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions before Trevon’s Cowboys host the New York Giants).

Trevon Diggs has a reputation for being a bit quiet, but he was really conversational in this interview. It is a great opportunity to see a bit more of his personality, as one example he spoke about the importance of being a Dad and how he does everything that he can to be a great person for his son to look up to.

Thank you to SAXX and Trevon Diggs for the time!

