Cowboys named as best potential landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

For about three weeks now, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The 30-year-old wideout, coming off an ACL tear in last year’s Super Bowl, is still on the open market and is reportedly looking to sign with a team in the next couple of weeks.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. was fully cleared this past week, per @JayGlazer. Teams wanted to bring him in for a visit this week, but OBJ first wants to take about two weeks to get himself into football shape. He could sign with a team shortly after Thanksgiving. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

One week ago, before the loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were the betting favorite to win the Beckham sweepstakes.

The Cowboys are currently the favorite to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr., according to https://t.co/DhDLLJh3r0 pic.twitter.com/W1AStjcaRM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 8, 2022

We don’t know if the loss to Green Bay made Beckham feel differently about the Cowboys, but we do know they are still very interested in acquiring him. Jerry Jones spoke to the media on Tuesday and made it clear that Dallas is still in the mix.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on CeeDee Lamb: "It is encouraging to see him playing at that level (on Sunday). CeeDee played the best I've seen him play."



Does that change interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?



"I don't think so. A talent like Beckham is additive. It just stack on top." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 15, 2022

While plenty of teams could benefit from adding a wide receiver of Beckham’s caliber, you could argue that the Cowboys have the biggest need at the wide receiver position. So much so that an article this week from Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report labeled the Cowboys as the “Best Fit” of the teams in the mix for Beckham.

Here’s what Ballentine had to say about why the two are a great match.

If the Cowboys could have one move back this offseason, it might be a do-over on the Amari Cooper trade. Part of dealing him had to do with managing the cap, but the Cowboys miss his presence in the receiving corps. The passing game has revolved around CeeDee Lamb, and what was once a robust complement of weapons for Dak Prescott has become a one-man show. The Cowboys lost Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in free agency this season, and their efforts to replace them have come up short. Michael Gallup has just 16 catches for 170 yards this season and has yet to look like himself after his ACL tear last year. Jalen Tolbert was supposed to fill the void as a third-round selection, but he hasn’t made any impact. James Washington still has yet to come back after suffering a fractured foot in training camp. In close losses like the one they were dealt by the Packers, it would help to have an upgraded receiving corps. As long as OBJ is healthy, he would walk in and be Dallas’ No. 2 receiver from Day 1. As he showed playing alongside Cooper Kupp last season, it’s a role he can fill well.He’d be doing it for a team that has the third-best odds in the NFC to make it to the Super Bowl, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections.

There’s no denying Beckham and the Cowboys would be a good fit, but the two becoming a match will ultimately come down to two things.

The Cowboys playing well enough in the next two or three weeks to be seen as legit Super Bowl contenders.

2) Dallas’ willingness to offer Beckham a long-term deal, as opposed to a high-money, one-year offer.

If the Cowboys are able to win their next two games and are willing to make a long-term commitment, there’s still a good chance Odell Beckham Jr. will be wearing the star this winter.