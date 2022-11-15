Over the course of the last 10 days or so the Dallas Cowboys have been connected to a very well-known wide receiver in Odell Beckham Jr.. As of Tuesday evening, there has yet to be any real movement on that front.

But there has been a pulse elsewhere as far as the wide receiver position is concerned. As last weekend began the Cowboys hosted wide receiver Antonio Callaway and apparently liked what they saw. Tuesday evening it was reported that he and Brock Hoffman were added to the practice squad to take the spots previously held by Alec Lindstrom (who was placed on injured reserve) and Mike Tafua (who was released).

The Cowboys have added WR Antonio Callaway and C Brock Hoffman to the practice squad and put Alec Lindstrom (back) on injured reserve and released DE Mika Tafua. Callaway worked out for the team last week and has 53 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns in his career. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 15, 2022

Callaway was an intriguing option when he first entered the NFL but has dealt with suspension issues and never really lived up to that hype (he was incidentally teammates with Beckham in 2019 by the way). Just because the Cowboys added him to their group does not mean they are out of the OBJ sweepstakes. They may view Callaway as competition in the here and now for rookie Jalen Tolbert who has struggled to get on the field this season and had an inexcusable offsides penalty in Sunday’s overtime loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Time will tell what this all means for the Cowboys but the roster shuffles continues as always.