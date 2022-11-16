Jerry Jones is still looking to expand the Cowboys’ receiving corps.

“CeeDee Lamb had the best game that I’ve ever seen him play for the Cowboys,” said Jones to 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday. “Man, is that encouraging to see him playing at that particular level. Except for the connection on those two interceptions, CeeDee played the best I’ve ever seen him play. I don’t know if anybody could play better.” That doesn’t mean, however, that the volume knob on Beckham is being turned down in Dallas. “I don’t think so,” Jones added. “A talent like Beckham is additive. It stacks on top of - we think a lot of what CeeDee is capable of being for this team. Beckham is really [about] can he get us substantively above where we are. The answer is: we’ll see how that is.”

The Cowboys secondary continues to show holes as the season progresses.

Lost in the fallout of Dallas’ embarrassing loss to Green Bay, was how much damage Aaron Rodgers was able to do with just 14 completions. While the running game made up the bulk of the play-calls and applied the majority of the bruises, it was the Packers passing game that provided the real knockout punches. Rodgers passed for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 20 throws. His 146.7 passer rating and his 11.2 yards/attempt were both season highs. Rodger boasted an EPA/play (expected points added) of 0.34, his aDoT (average distance of target) was a whopping 11.7 yards, and his completion percentage over expectation was 11.0 (1st in the NFL last week). This is all impressive in it’s own right, but when looking at the actual impact of the Green Bay passing game, it becomes even more apparent. The Cowboys pass defense must remain the priority.

Coach McCarthy has his eyes set to next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Oh, tough. Yeah , tough,” McCarthy said when asked about the flight back to Dallas from Green Bay. “You guys ain’t getting me today. I ain’t slept. I’m irritated. And I’m very disappointed. That game was very personal and I’m not going to deny that. But most importantly I was very disappointed for our players.” The frustration among the players spilled over in the Cowboys locker room after the game with linebacker Micah Parsons calling out his teammates for doing their own thing and not being accountable on defense, resulting the Packers rushing 39 times for 207 yards in the game. “We got to put out this fire,” Parsons said. “Until we take out this fire, we are going to keep seeing it. If people want to keep doing their own thing, we are going to deal with this all year. We have to put this out. We have to be accountable. We have to stay in our gaps. We have to stop the run. Until we do that, it’s going to be a long year.”

The Cowboys penalties have been a problem as of late.

The Mike McCarthy Cowboys, having blown the two aforementioned games in epic - but “Don’t-blame-us!’’ - fashion, would like to amend that chestnut. ... “The Dallas Cowboys didn’t lose; the NFL just ran out of honest referees.’’ Coach McCarthy has pushed many right buttons in his last season-and-a-half in Dallas. Entering Sunday, he boasted a regular-season mark of 18-7, outstanding by any measure and especially impressive because he’s often won when centerpiece player Dak Prescott has been injured. But he’s guilty now of consistently pushing an ill-fated button, of complaining in a “Loser’s Lament’’ manner, of truly letting his mind and therefore the minds of his player travel into dangerous mental territory.

Ben DiNucci has a new job, but it’s not for the Cowboys.

Ben DiNucci began this football season as a Cowboys. Now, it appears he’ll end it as a Sea Dragon. The former Dallas Cowboys draft pick was among the passers chosen in the XFL’s Quarterback Selection Show, where he’ll join up with the Seattle Sea Dragons. Quarterbacks are the first group going in the third attempt at XFL football, which is being overseen by businesswoman Dany Garcia and actor Dwayne Johnson. The league, which is set to begin play in February, is in the process of filling out its rosters, with draft proceedings occurring over the next two days in Las Vegas. DiNucci, who turns 25 later this month, now joins a Seattle group coached by former New Orleans Saints boss Jim Haslett. The Pittsburgh/James Madison alum was a seventh-round pick for Dallas in 2020 and appeared in three regular season games, including one start, primarily serving as a backup to franchise man Dak Prescott. DiNucci posted a 104.1 passer rating last preseason, the best among Dallas throwers, but was released in favor of Cooper Rush for the role of Prescott’s primary understudy.

