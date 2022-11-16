The Dallas Cowboys were expected to finally beat the Green Bay Packers and throw off seasons of frustration brought on by the team from Wisconsin and Aaron Rodgers. As you might have noticed, that didn’t happen. Once again, Aaron Rodgers saved some of his best work for the Cowboys and sent the favored team home with a loss and a 6-3 record.

The Cowboys are still very much in playoff contention in the NFC, and have a chance to recover this week versus a talented Minnesota Vikings team, but it won’t be easy. The Vikings are flying high with all kinds of confidence.

Before we get to that, we wanted to get your opinion on a few subjects around the Cowboys. We have three questions this week:

Do you still have confidence in the direction of the team? Do you think Mike McCarthy made the right or wrong decision when he went for it on fourth down in overtime instead of kicking the field goal? Do you think the Cowboys still have a shot at winning the NFC East after the Eagles lost in the division to the Commanders?

Hit up our poll, give us your thoughts in the comments and we’ll post the survey responses later this week.

