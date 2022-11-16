Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 2022 NFL Week 11

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Vikings in NFL Week 11 as Dallas visits Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys have successfully bounced back from losses two times this season, and if they want to do so for a third consecutive one they will have to get through the Minnesota Vikings.

Last week was a bitter pill to swallow for Dallas as they blew a 14-point lead against the Green Bay Packers but the Vikings were on the other end of that spectrum as they mounted an impressive late-game comeback against the Buffalo Bills. The victory moved Minnesota’s record to an impressive 8-1 mark on the season.

The Cowboys have had recent success in Minneapolis, though. Dallas has won each of their last two trips to Minnesota and did so with Andy Dalton and Cooper Rush, respectively, at quarterback. This week Dak Prescott will be under center and he will look to continue the offensive form that built the big lead against Green Bay along with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard, and (to be determined) Ezekiel Elliott.

But the true question for the Cowboys right now may lie on the defensive side of the ball. While the Vikings boast a formidable aerial attack led by Kirk Cousins and headlined by Justin Jefferson, they feature one of the league’s best running backs in Dalvin Cook. The Cowboys have had trouble stopping teams on the ground this season but Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, and all the rest seem committed to righting the ship.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Spotify.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.