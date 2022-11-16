The Dallas Cowboys blew a 14-point lead last week and a big reason for that was how the Green Bay Packers dominated them on the ground. While there is no magic switch to flip here in the middle of November, the team is clearly not satisfied with the state of things along the defensive line. We are just a few weeks removed from them trading for Johnathan Hankins and while on Tuesday they added a couple of players to their practice squad, it wasn’t until Wednesday around lunchtime that it was revealed that they added defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad as well.

The @dallascowboys signed WR Antonio Callaway, C Brock Hoffman and DE Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad on Wednesday.



The club also placed C Alec Lindstrom on Practice Squad/Injured and released DE Mika Tafua from the practice squad. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 16, 2022

You may recall that the Cowboys worked out McKinley back in the summer so they had some level of recent familiarity with him. Of course, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn knows McKinley very well from having been the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons that drafted him in the first round back in 2017.

The NFL is so often a battle of attrition and the Cowboys, like everybody else, are doing everything they can to remain competitive and survive injuries. We will see exactly if Takk McKinley is able to have a legitimate impact, hopefully he does.