Perhaps still reeling after a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers, where they were exploited defensively in the run and passing game, the Dallas Cowboys hope to yield better results this week. Better results start with better health. After several players were held out or left injured in the game last week, the team is anxious to get back to full strength as soon as possible ahead of their game versus the Minnesota Vikings.

#Cowboys first practice report isn’t truly a practice at all - it’s a walkthrough - but here you go:



(Will see if DeMarcus Lawrence practices tomorrow for better context.) pic.twitter.com/T3JAWXBnXa — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 16, 2022

A surprise addition to the injury report was defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. He was listed as a DNP with a foot injury and was not in the walkthrough on Wednesday. We’ll see tomorrow if the Cowboys were just being cautious or if Lawrence has a real issue.

After missing the last two games, Ezekiel Elliott was at practice Wednesday and still limited. Though initially optimistic about not missing time after injuring his knee back in Week 7, the team has taken a patient approach with Elliott and how he progresses later in the week will be telling on how close he is to returning to game action.

After exiting Sunday’s game with a concussion, cornerback Anthony Brown is “doing good” according to the head coach and was back at practice, but limited. Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who left Sunday’s game for a brief time, was listed as a full participant.

After head coach Mike McCarthy had a homecoming of sorts in facing his former team, the Cowboys would like to see the same for linebacker Anthony Barr. The former Viking was ruled out against the Packers but did return to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant.