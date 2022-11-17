There’s no need to hit the panic button just yet. Despite the Dallas Cowboys disappointing Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in overtime, there is still plenty of time to right the ship to get things back on track. In order to do that though, a few changes may need to be made.

Today, we’re going to discuss a few things the Dallas Cowboys can do better in order to become a much better and well-rounded team moving forward. With just a few tweaks here and there, this 2022 Cowboys team can turn themselves into serious Super Bowl contenders, but if not, will likely result in another wasted season.

Improve the run defense

First and foremost, the Dallas Cowboys absolutely must find some way to improve their run defense. In back-to-back games against the Bears and Packers they have allowed the opposition to rush for more than 200 yards on the ground, and in so doing, laid the blueprint for their teams to do the same.

This problem falls on both the coaching staff and players shoulders alike. Schematic changes may need to be made by Dan Quinn in order to better control the line of scrimmage, however, that will only help only so much if the players don’t better execute their assignments down after down.

All in all, if the Dallas Cowboys can’t find some way to at the very least contain the opposition’s rushing attack each week, they will continue to be pounded into submission on the ground the remainder of the season. This one problem area could end up being the key to success or failure this year.

Hold thyself accountable

From the coaching staff to the players, accountability is lacking for the Dallas Cowboys this year. Player accountability pretty much comes down to taking pride in your job and better executing that said job on a down by down basis. It may not be as fun, or show up on the stat sheet as much, but staying assignment sound and executing their job within the scheme is exactly what this team needs to do in all three phases of the game. Accomplish that, and things should be much better moving forward.

Micah Parsons probably said it best when it comes to player accountability, at least for his defensive counterparts.

Micah Parsons: “Until we (put) out this fire, we’re gonna keep seeing it. If people want to keep doing their own thing, we’re gonna deal with this all year. We have to be accountable. We have to stay in our gaps, gotta stop the run. Until we do that, it’s gonna be a long year.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 14, 2022

There is also the penalty problem. Players must hold themselves accountable for personal fouls, lining up offsides, and other avoidable penalties that have plagued the Cowboys all season long.

Quit making Dak Prescott a stationary target

One of the more frustrating things to see from the Dallas Cowboys offense and Kellen Moore as a play-caller is QB Dak Prescott predominantly be utilized as a drop back passer. That’s not to say he hasn’t improved dramatically as a pocket passer since taking over as the starting QB in 2016, but it does negate one of his strengths as a player, and in so doing, benefits opposing defenses at the same time.

You may disagree, but the Cowboys offense and No. 4 are both at their best when Prescott’s mobility is properly being utilized. For whatever reason - probably because of his season-ending ankle injury a couple years ago - Dallas has shifted away from using Dak’s mobility to their advantage. That’s a shame, because he is a a threat with his legs, And he throws the ball well when on the move.

It’s time for Kellen Moore to once again incorporate No. 4’s mobility into the game plan once again. More designed rollouts, bootlegs, run/pass options (RPO’s), and designed runs would help keep opposing defenses from pinning back their ears when rushing a stationary drop back QB. Incorporating this asset back into the game plan would also allow the Cowboys offense to be more of an aggressor moving forward as well.