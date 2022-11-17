Thursday Night Football picks and live discussion: Titans at Packers

The tormentor of the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay, hosts Tennessee in a Thursday night clash. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites over the Titans according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have picked the game using Tallysight. Below are the picks and explanations.

Dave Halprin - The Cowboys did what no one in the NFC wanted them to do, they woke up Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Titans are banged up, the Packers are at home, ride the momentum. The Packers cover.

David Howman - This will be a good test to see if the Packers are really back or if they just live to ruin the hopes and dreams of Cowboys fans. Tennessee has yet to notch a win over a team with a winning record, so I’m not buying into them as the clearly superior team here. Traveling to Green Bay on a short week in November is usually not ideal either, so I’m going with the Packers.

Matt Holleran - Courtesy of the Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers seemed to get things back on track in their win Sunday. I see them following that same formula in tonight’s game against the Titans. The Packers build off Sunday’s win and put together an impressive performance against the Titans. I’m taking the Packers.

Brian Martin - I don’t expect the Packers to have the same kind of success offensively against the Titans they did last week against the Cowboys. Tennessee has a much better run defense than Dallas and I think that will make all the difference in this TNF matchup. Because of that alone, I’m going with the Titans.

Tony Catalina - I never thought the Packers were as poor as they played over the last month and a half, but in the same breath I don’t believe they are as good as the Cowboys made them look last week. I think despite showing a pulse four days ago, the Titans will bring Aaron back to his losing ways on Thursday night.

Tom Ryle - The Packers are a hard team to figure out. Was last week an aberration or them getting back on track? The Titans are a good if not spectacular team. I’m just going to go with the feeling that Aaron Rodgers is not going to be up for them the way he was for the Cowboys, and Christian Watson is now a known threat. It will be close, but I think Tennessee prevails.

RJ Ochoa - Of all of the thoughts that I felt following Sunday’s Cowboys loss, the idea that the Green Bay Packers are suddenly back was not among them. Interestingly enough the Packers visit the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday night so a tiny part of me hopes that they are ready to do some damage, but past scars have me torn on how to feel.

Ultimately while I am conflicted with Green Bay I do not really believe in the Tennessee Titans. I’d love to see Green Bay fall, but giving them a two-game winning streak and a week and a half to rest before Philly is a nice consolation prize.