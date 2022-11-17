Only seven names are listed on this Thursday’s Cowboys injury report, but among those seven names are a few of the Cowboys’ most impactful players prior to playing 8-1 Minnesota. Dallas will have a short week next week for the Thanksgiving game so this week is pivotal for players to get back into playing shape.

Ezekiel Elliott is still limited and was working alone during the media portion of Thursday’s practice. Despite early confidence in his reps during practice last week, the starting running back was held out of Sunday’s game out of an abundance of caution.

He is “very optimistic” about this week and believes that he will be play on Sunday.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has missed past two games with a hyperextended and bruised right knee. He is trending toward a return Sunday at Vikings. https://t.co/I70qJGnWiv — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 17, 2022

DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot issue appears to be keeping him out of regular practice drills but is affecting him further than that. Though he says he’s in pain, he did work through solo reps on the side with the Cowboys’ rehab team and will reportedly play against the Vikings. This poses the risk for further injury but Sunday’s game may feel like a must-win for the NFC title hunt, still down two games to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence said he "of course" plans to play Sunday at Vikings. But he is not right. Has injuries to both feet. "Right knee hurts worse than the feet. I'm dealing with so much right now. Just trying to stay focused on the task at hand." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 17, 2022

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on why DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report: “Just being smart with him. The intent is for to play Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/x1J5RLPxZ5 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 17, 2022

Michael Gallup and Tyler Smith were both full practice participants again on Thursday.

Anthony Brown has some time left in concussion protocol, but did participate in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, per DallasCowboys.com.

He will need to clear protocol completely this week and, ideally, practice as well before taking the field; but the Cowboys are hoping to have him available against a Vikings passing attack that features Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen along with new-addition T.J. Hockenson.

Anthony Barr was limited in practice once again on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He worked off to the side with the rehab team but looks to be trending upward.

Anthony Barr working towards his return to Minnesota pic.twitter.com/b8Azz70Z0Y — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) November 17, 2022

Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna was added to Thursday’s injury report with an undisclosed illness and did not participate in practice.