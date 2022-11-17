 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Vikings injury report (Thursday): Elliott limited, Lawrence doesn’t practice

The latest updates on Cowboys’ injuries.

By ReportingLarry
/ new
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Only seven names are listed on this Thursday’s Cowboys injury report, but among those seven names are a few of the Cowboys’ most impactful players prior to playing 8-1 Minnesota. Dallas will have a short week next week for the Thanksgiving game so this week is pivotal for players to get back into playing shape.

Ezekiel Elliott is still limited and was working alone during the media portion of Thursday’s practice. Despite early confidence in his reps during practice last week, the starting running back was held out of Sunday’s game out of an abundance of caution.

He is “very optimistic” about this week and believes that he will be play on Sunday.

DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot issue appears to be keeping him out of regular practice drills but is affecting him further than that. Though he says he’s in pain, he did work through solo reps on the side with the Cowboys’ rehab team and will reportedly play against the Vikings. This poses the risk for further injury but Sunday’s game may feel like a must-win for the NFC title hunt, still down two games to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Gallup and Tyler Smith were both full practice participants again on Thursday.

Anthony Brown has some time left in concussion protocol, but did participate in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, per DallasCowboys.com.

He will need to clear protocol completely this week and, ideally, practice as well before taking the field; but the Cowboys are hoping to have him available against a Vikings passing attack that features Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen along with new-addition T.J. Hockenson.

Anthony Barr was limited in practice once again on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He worked off to the side with the rehab team but looks to be trending upward.

Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna was added to Thursday’s injury report with an undisclosed illness and did not participate in practice.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 2022 NFL Week 11

View all 8 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys