McCarthy has high praise for the third-year receiver.

When Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb was somehow available at No. 17 overall, the Dallas Cowboys collectively grinned wide and jumped at the chance to select the wideout. However, the Cowboys also had plenty of enthusiasm for current Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. Thus, McCarthy is hardly stunned by the astounding play from Jefferson, the No. 22 overall pick in 2020. “CeeDee was my favorite of the group, and he was right there,” McCarthy told reporters ahead of the Cowboys’ Week 11 road game against the Vikings. “I love the way the guy played. See, I like guys that can play inside and outside, and they do something else, too. Like CeeDee, you can put him in the backfield. And Jefferson, Destrehan High School, I mean I just, knowing the kid’s background — multi-sports athlete — I’m not surprised at all he’s having the success he’s having, so we were very, very impressed with him. We thought we had him high, higher than most people on the board, so when he went after that was no surprise.”

Dalvin Cook awaits Dallas.

“We recognize our strength as far as pass rush, but pass rush is a privilege right now,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “Until we take care of this run challenge, that’s what it’s going to be.” Players and coaches insist the whiffs, while frustrating, don’t reflect a lack of effort so much as defenders miscommunicating a coverage or overcompensating to make a game-changing play. “Sometimes,” defensive tackle Neville Gallimore parroted coaches’ lessons, “you can make the play by not making the play.” That’s what the Cowboys’ defense is emphasizing in preparation for the talented 8-1 Minnesota Vikings. Hold firm edges, attack proper gaps, force rush lanes and “really, haul ass to a different level,” Quinn and his staff implore. If not, the Cowboys risk the wrath of weapons, including Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.

The Cowboys really need Lawrence for their rush defense.

In 2022, as the team prepares to visit Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Lawrence made an early appearance on the injury report with a foot injury - leading to questions on if it’s a matter of grave concern. For his part, Lawrence says it isn’t, mirroring the sentiment of head coach Mike McCarthy this week, but also admits there’s more he’s dealing with than his play reveals on a weekly basis. “I got a little injury with the foot - both feet, actually - my knees,” said Lawrence. “It’s just all about just trying to maintain what I have but also take care of me throughout the week, so I can be fresh to go out there on Sunday and do what I need to do.” The former All-Pro has been relegated to rehab duty during Wednesday’s walkthrough and Thursday’s padded practice, but made it clear he’s playing against the Vikings – having yet to miss a single game this season.

Will the Cowboys’ recent receiver move be their last?

The Dallas Cowboys signed a wide receiver on Tuesday. However, it wasn’t the 30-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the team brought in Antonio Callaway, a fourth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, as an addition to their practice squad, The 25-year-old has 53 catches for 695 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in his career. Callaway played for the Browns, like Beckham Jr. has, and had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns across 11 starts in 16 games played as a rookie. Cleveland cut Callaway in 2019 due to off-field issues — the same kind of troubles that caused him to fall in the 2018 Draft, where the Florida Gator was taken in the fourth round. Callaway has 4.41 40-yard dash speed, but hasn’t played in a couple years. He last played with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, totaling two catches for 20 yards in five games. However, Jones is still set on adding the best pass-catching weapon on the market to diversify the Cowboys’ passing game. “A talent like Beckham is additive,” Jones said. “It stacks on top of — we think a lot of what CeeDee is capable of being for this team. Beckham is really [about] can he get us substantively above where we are. The answer is: we’ll see how that is.”

Three things that are holding the Cowboys back.

The Dallas Cowboys self-inflicted wounds, poor game management, and undisciplined play are things that need to be cleaned up immediately. I do not want to be the person to say, “I told you so”, but in this case, I have to remind Dallas Cowboys fans why I wrote the article about the Packers being a Ghost to Dallas. For the first time in forever, Dallas had its best opportunity to put the Packers season away and move on to a 7-2 record. In the process, becoming the Ghostbusters to a spirit that has absolutely haunted them with heartbreaking losses-just like the 31-28 loss this past Sunday. I am not here to discuss the disappointing Packers’ loss in great detail but here to highlight three negatives that contributed to Dallas’ loss(es) and must be fixed immediately like that leaky faucet in your kitchen. As my grandmother used to say, “buckle up baby because I’m about to tell the truth because I love you!”

