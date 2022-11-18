Last week was a tough one for fans of the Dallas Cowboys. An expected win in Green Bay turned into another Aaron Rodgers horror show. As he has done so many times before, Rodgers tore the collective heart out of the chest of Cowboys fans.

Still, we persevere. This is the NFL, and there is always next week. Well, until you are mathematically eliminated, then who cares about next week. The Cowboys are definitely still in the mix in the NFC at 6-3 and face a big game this week in Minnesota versus the Vikings.

Earlier in the week, we wanted your opinion on a few subjects, and you responded. Let’s see how it turned out.

First was the question of your confidence in the direction of the team. Heading into the Green Bay game that was at 92%. Safe to say the loss shook the confidence of many. This week, that number drops all the way down to 47%. Looks like a win against the Vikings is desperately needed.

Next, we wanted to know what you thought of the decision by Mike McCarthy to go for it on fourth down in overtime at Green Bay. It was a huge decision in the game and one that was debated heavily after the contest. it turns out the majority of Cowboys fans were good with it. It seems Cowboys fans want McCarthy to remain aggressive.

Finally, we wondered about winning the NFC East in light of the Eagles dropping their game versus the Commanders. It was basically an even split as to whether the Cowboys could still win the NFC East.

