Cowboys vs. Vikings injury report (Friday): Elliott, Lawrence questionable but hopeful to play

The final injury report before Dallas takes on Minnesota.

Dallas Cowboys v&nbsp;Arizona Cardinals Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

There are some question marks for Dallas’ health on Sunday but all signs are pointing toward running back Ezekiel Elliott making his return to the lineup after a two-week injury hiatus. Elliott is officially questionable but head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones are both anticipating he will be dressed out and ready for action against the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebacker Anthony Barr is questionable to play, but reportedly had a good day of practice on Thursday. Barr missed out on the Cowboys’ last game with a hamstring injury but is on track to play against his former team.

DeMarcus Lawrence is also questionable but is expected to play even though he was limited on practice on Friday, still dealing with foot and knee injuries.

Cornerback Anthony Brown has made a quick turn around from concussion protocol and is questionable to play.

Quinton Bohanna is officially questionable but appears to be traveling with the team and may have knocked his undisclosed illness in quick fashion, with McCarthy predicting that he will see action on Sunday.

The Cowboys’ punting position is one to watch as Bryan Anger did not practice on Friday and is questionable with an illness.

Two players cleared for action are wide receiver Michael Gallup and tackle Tyler Smith.

