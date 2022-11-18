There are some question marks for Dallas’ health on Sunday but all signs are pointing toward running back Ezekiel Elliott making his return to the lineup after a two-week injury hiatus. Elliott is officially questionable but head coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones are both anticipating he will be dressed out and ready for action against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Ezekiel Elliott (knee): “We are a better team when we’ve got him and got him available. Defenses are well aware, more than anybody of his impact and his availability. I’m glad to have him back, and it does look like he’s gonna be available (Sunday).” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 18, 2022

Linebacker Anthony Barr is questionable to play, but reportedly had a good day of practice on Thursday. Barr missed out on the Cowboys’ last game with a hamstring injury but is on track to play against his former team.

DeMarcus Lawrence is also questionable but is expected to play even though he was limited on practice on Friday, still dealing with foot and knee injuries.

Cowboys LB Anthony Barr “had a good day of work” in Thursday’s padded practice, coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s on a trajectory to play Sunday” at Vikings. How he and DE DeMarcus Lawrence feel at practice Saturday will be the final threshold determining their status. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 18, 2022

Cornerback Anthony Brown has made a quick turn around from concussion protocol and is questionable to play.

Quinton Bohanna is officially questionable but appears to be traveling with the team and may have knocked his undisclosed illness in quick fashion, with McCarthy predicting that he will see action on Sunday.

Quinton Bohanna (illness) expected to play when #Cowboys vs. Vikings - per MM - popping up on the injury report on Thursday (DNP). — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 18, 2022

The Cowboys’ punting position is one to watch as Bryan Anger did not practice on Friday and is questionable with an illness.

Two players cleared for action are wide receiver Michael Gallup and tackle Tyler Smith.