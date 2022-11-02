The Dallas Cowboys have reached the bye week for the 2022 season which comes at the perfect time. The Cowboys were starting to pick up a long list of nagging injuries that needed time to heal, and now they are getting it. But the bye week is not always welcomed when the team is doing well, and the Cowboys are doing well at 6-2.

There is a lot of credit to go around for the Cowboys good play after a horrible Week 1. We can never forget the job Cooper Rush did in relief of Dak Prescott. Or the job Dan Quinn is doing overall with the defense. Even the special teams get some kudos.

We wanted to get your opinion on a few things Cowboys-related. As always, we ask about your confidence in the direction of the team. This week, we have a few additional questions. One concerns Mike McCarthy. We’re interested in knowing just how much credit should go his way for the season. Then we touch on the hot topic around the Cowboys, the distribution of touches for Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

Hit up the poll and we’ll post the results later this week.

