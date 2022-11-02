Just after the 2022 NFL trade deadline came to a close, the Dallas Cowboys opened a roster spot (presumably for Tarell Basham) by waiving defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

For the longest time Hill’s name has been thrown out as a potential trade piece because he was on the final year of his rookie contract in Dallas. It was always going to be unlikely that he returned to the team in 2023 thanks to other investments along the defensive interior over the years, so his waiving was not exactly a shock.

Perhaps the Cowboys were crossing their fingers that he would make it through waivers but if they were that point has been rendered moot. It was reported on Wednesday afternoon that Hill was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals.

The #Cardinals claimed DT Trysten Hill off waivers from the #Cowboys, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2022

This is an interesting move to say the least, but the Cardinals are a difficult team to figure out in a number of different ways. Kliff Kingsbury took over as their head coach during Hill’s rookie year in the NFL so perhaps his staff saw something that they liked way back when or maybe in the years since.

Either way Hill’s current career with the Cowboys has now come to an official close.