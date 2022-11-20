Cowboys vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Bounce-back time. The Dallas Cowboys need a victory in Minnesota to avoid their first losing streak of the season. They also need a confidence boost after the loss to the Green Bay Packers. But more than anything, they need a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff chase.

They head into the game against the Vikings as 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That seems like a fairly generous spread for a team coming off an embarrassing overtime loss while having to then battle an 8-1 team on the road. But the Vikings have been a fortunate team this year, playing far above what their stats say.

When it comes to a Dallas win, it seems like there are a few main objectives. One is to not get run over by the Vikings running game. Second is to contain Justin Jefferson, possibly by using Trevon Diggs. And third, get back to an efficient offense that is powered by a strong running game. Rounding that out is limiting the turnovers and penalties.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Nov 20th, 2022

Game time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV channel: CBS

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Dallas SiriusXM 138 or 381 and the SXM App | Minnesota SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (6-3)

Vikings record: (8-1)

Odds: Dallas -1.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Vikings 27

