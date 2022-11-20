We have reached the Sunday before Thanksgiving which means the Dallas Cowboys are about to begin one of the more hectic weeks on their annual schedule. By Thursday night, the Cowboys will have played two games and both of them will likely be against teams that entered the contests with eight wins, the Minnesota Vikings are already sitting there, and the New York Giants are a game away against the Detroit Lions from setting that mark.

We spoke earlier in the week about how the way this week unfolds will impact the overall playoff picture in the NFC, and obviously where the Cowboys fall within that. Apparently there could be a little bit more at stake. Odell Beckham Jr. may await as a final prize of sorts.

For what feels like forever now we have been talking about OBJ and his connections to various teams across the NFL, including the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham is returning from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl and is expected to be ready at the end of November or early December. This is Thanksgiving week which means we are right around that time, and on Sunday morning it was reported by NFL Network that the Cowboys and Giants are near the very top of his list and that he is set to visit with the week after Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys and Giants have emerged as two of the favorites to sign free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who plans to visit both NFC East rivals after this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, per sources. These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign.

It is not explicitly stated in the report that Beckham would choose the winner of Thanksgiving’s matchup between Dallas and New York, but it is hard not to consider it as a factor of sorts. Beckham has been patient as he has gotten to the proper place of health and won’t just to climb aboard a team with a not-so-promising future. To be clear, both the Cowboys and Giants forecast to be playoff teams at season’s end, but it goes without saying that the winner of the Thanksgiving Day game will be in a better overall position, especially if that particular team also wins on Sunday.

Ultimately this is going to likely come down to dollars and cents, and a lot of what teams are going to be willing to offer OBJ is going to be contingent upon his health. He should be in a position to take a physical after Thanksgiving and the Cowboys (and presumably everyone else) are known for wanting to take a close look at things like this before getting ready to commit.