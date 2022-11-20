Cowboys at Vikings inactives: Ezekiel Elliott returns, Anthony Barr out

The Cowboys are preparing to take the field in Minnesota against the Vikings in a game that several players have already billed as a playoff type of game. And with both the Eagles and Giants trailing in their games at the time of this being written, this game could end up being pivotal within the NFC East too.

As kickoff approaches, the Cowboys have announced their inactives list for the game, and they’ll be getting a very key piece back for this one.

Ezekiel Elliott had missed the past two games as he dealt with a knee injury, but he’s set to make his return today against the Vikings. Anthony Barr, who would’ve had a chance to play against his former team, is inactive again after missing the last two weeks. Joining him is nose tackle Quinton Bohanna, who dealt with an illness all week. Tarell Basham, who played last week in his first action since being activated off the injured reserve, is also inactive.

Cowboys players inactive today: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), NT Quinton Bohanna (illness), DE Tarell Basham, S Markquese Bell, CB Nahshon Wright and QB Will Grier. https://t.co/PN3WFnUeU0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 20, 2022

Notable names that are not on the inactive list include Anthony Brown, Bryan Anger, and Jabril Cox. Brown suffered a concussion in last week’s game but seems good to go. Anger, like Bohanna, dealt with an illness this week but is feeling well enough to play. And Cox has been inactive in recent weeks but appears set to be in the mix.

FOX: #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is injured with a turf toe, but he will play today, according to @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/0WTz5sJwe1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2022

For the Vikings, their most notable inactive is nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who is injured. However, star receiver Justin Jefferson was also reported to be dealing with a turf toe injury. Jefferson will suit up for the game, but it will be interesting to see if the injury hinders his ability at all.