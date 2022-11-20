Cowboys at Vikings: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 11

After last week’s disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers in overtime, the Dallas Cowboys planted a seed of doubt about them being a playoff-caliber team. If their dominant 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 was any indication of exactly how good this team can be, any doubt about them moving forward may have been erased.

From start to finish, the Dallas Cowboys put together the most complete and impressive game in the Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Heading into this matchup it was a tossup as to who the victor may be, however, the Cowboys left no doubt they are the better team and someone to fear for the rest of the regular season.

This is the kind of victory that can boost the morale/confidence of the Cowboys and they may need that extra motivation heading into the Thanksgiving matchup in Week 12 against their bitter division rival, the New York Giants. Before we start looking too far ahead though, let’s take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly aspects from Week 11.

THE GOOD - Complete domination

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys have an impressive bounce-back game this week against the Minnesota Vikings after a disappointing loss in overtime to the Green Bay Packers, but they did it in a dominant fashion. From start to finish, they completely had their way in all three phases of the game Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. If they can continue to play like this the remainder of the season they could very well be a serious Super Bowl contender. Only time will tell if that indeed rings true, but for now it was great to see them get back on track.

THE BAD - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard is one bad hombre! He finished this Week 11 matchup against the Vikings with a total of 189 yards, 109 receiving and 80 rushing, and two touchdowns. This could’ve easily been his third consecutive game to hit that 100-yard rushing mark if the Cowboys had given him a few more carries, but all in all, no one is complaining about what he was able to accomplish Sunday night on the road. No. 20 was no doubt a difference-maker and should continue to be so moving forward for the Dallas Cowboys the remainder of the season.

THE UGLY - Cowboys defense

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the better, and most talented, offensive units in the entire league. Despite that, the Dallas Cowboys defense made them look absolutely ugly Sunday afternoon by pretty much completely dominating them from the opening kickoff until the final seconds ticked off the clock. Micah Parsons and Company only gave up a total of 183 yards, 73 rushing and 110 receiving. That’s pretty impressive considering the offensive firepower the Vikings have at their disposal. Hopefully they can keep it up.