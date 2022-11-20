The Dallas Cowboys seemed to right the ship with their incredible 40-3 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys finally fixed their run defense, holding the Vikings in check during the first half while they built a huge lead. Their defense also was able to rush the passer collecting seven sacks on the day. That was much more like the dominant defensive efforts the Cowboys were getting earlier this season.

The Cowboys offense was also on fire as Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard led an effort that put up 40 points. As such, the Cowboys welcome the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day as 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants come into the game with the same record as the Cowboys, 7-3. But they lost to the Detroit Lions earlier on Sunday, at home, and didn’t look very good at all during that contest. The Cowboys beat the Giants earlier in the year, and if they can sweep them then they will hold the tiebreaker for any playoff positioning.