It’s Victory Monday, which means it’s time to take yet another leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys demolish the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 40-3. That forty-burger makes the Cowboys 7-3 for the year and moves them back into second place in the NFC East. They have a big showdown with the New York Giants on Thursday, but before that it’s time to soak in the victory.
So sit back and relive Sunday’s game via the comments made by NFL fans around the league while watching the game.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Vikings
|Well, we will soon see if the "experts" are right or not.
|modernvikings | 16:11 EDT
|Vikings
|Gameplan against the Boys: Vikes dominate on O and D.
|norsfan | 16:16 EDT
|49ers
|Eagles seem like pretenders.
|psychofancy | 16:18 EDT
|Vikings
|I'm feeling a good Kirky day today!!!! Vikings will beat down the Cowboys.
|stormofwisdom | 16:20 EDT
|Vikings
|SKOL!
|Ragnarsson | 16:26 EDT
|(13:52) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 26 for -6 yards (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong
|Vikings
|Well I hope that Cousins fumble isn't a sign of what is to come.
|Purple SKOL! | 16:28 EDT
|Vikings
|Ugh. Well that's not a good omen.
|cpappa | 16:28 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas Sucks. Let's go Vikes! The good thing about this game is that there is no downside for the Birds no matter who wins but it's more fun to see the Cowbays meltdown when they lose.
|KenTheSailor | 16:29 EDT
|Vikings
|Hold em to a field goal!
|Ragnarsson | 16:29 EDT
|Vikings
|Can't rely on circus catches or end zone fumbles today, need a complete game...
|FLViking11 | 16:29 EDT
|(10:22) B.Maher 27 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - MIN 0
|Commanders
|C’mon Captain Kirk… you owe us for all those franchise tags… made you rich… now beat them Cowboys.
|1x1an | 16:34 EDT
|Vikings
|Well at least the defense held and only gave up 3. Best you could hope for fumbling it that deep in your own territory.
|cpappa | 16:34 EDT
|Vikings
|The comeback is started!
|norsfan | 16:34 EDT
|Vikings
|Not a problem...just give us a reason to play harder.
|Papaspud | 16:34 EDT
|49ers
|The Vikings should probably being calling run plays 66% of the time against the Cowboys, instead they are doing the opposite.
|bignerd | 16:42 EDT
|(6:39) MIN field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|Nice drive, wish it was a TD... but I'll take it.
|Papaspud | 16:44 EDT
|Eagles
|I know it's better if the Vikes lose. I just can't...
|Andy from BL | 16:48 EDT
|Vikings
|I hate when the announcers say something like "he sure got away with a hold there" and then laugh about it. Just STFU.
|Ragnarsson | 16:50 EDT
|Vikings
|Pollard up the middle for 20.
|modernvikings | 16:50 EDT
|Vikings
|Pollard for another 20.
|modernvikings | 16:50 EDT
|Vikings
|Can we tackle please.
|PurpleTwinkies | 16:50 EDT
|Vikings
|Ugh they are gashing the defense now.
|cpappa | 16:51 EDT
|Eagles
|Hate how good Pollard is.
|Bleedgreen93 | 16:53 EDT
|(1:26) E.Elliott left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 10 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|TD Cowboys. Hopefully our offense can keep up, cuz our defense ain’t doing diddlysquat today.
|PurpleTwinkies | 16:54 EDT
|Commanders
|Chase Young has yet to face Micah Parsons on the opposing sideline. The season finale will end up being on Sunday Night and will definitely promote that battle.
|gusbus9000 | 16:55 EDT
|Young isn’t even in the same universe as Parsons. Absolutely NOTHING to promote there.
|ShahShahS21T | 17:40 EDT
|Parsons is what an actual "generational talent" looks like.
|KyleSmithforGM | 17:49 EDT
|Vikings
|This could be a long next two games if we cant stop the run. Dallas will continue running it down our throats and then NE comes to town on Thanksgiving and they have one of the best run games in the league
|VikingsfaninCA | 17:55 EDT
|Vikings
|We're probably going to get killed by ball control and Dallas' run game.
|dlhouse | 17:57 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Vikings
|We got this.
|Papaspud | 17:02 EDT
|Vikings
|This is the Quarter where we take the lead.
|vikingscubbiesbulls4life | 17:02 EDT
|(14:20) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 41 for -6 yards (D.Armstrong)
|Vikings
|Our O line is not doing as well this week. Granted, it's against Parsons.
|Ragnarsson | 17:04 EDT
|Vikings
|Ouch...
|Wisconsin Mouth Breather | 17:04 EDT
|(13:36) MIN punts
|Vikings
|Well, Dallas getting it done so far!
|Oldtowerguy | 17:05 EDT
|Vikings
|Dork Cousins is back.
|Yellowstoned | 17:05 EDT
|Vikings
|Need a stop on D or this could get ugly.
|KwesiTheDorkFromMensah | 17:06 EDT
|Vikings
|Kirk Thugins is not present at this time.
|BerserkerViking | 17:06 EDT
|Vikings
|First things first, let's stop the runs.
|Fan Since Fran | 17:06 EDT
|Vikings
|C'mon boys.
|Wisconsin Mouth Breather | 17:07 EDT
|HJope you don't mean boys of the cow variety.
|dlhouse | 17:08 EDT
|Vikings
|Dallas is playing right into our hands. Take the lead and we will come back in the 4th.
|PurpleReignInDE | 17:07 EDT
|Vikings
|Our defense gonna break today I think.
|PurpleTwinkies | 17:09 EDT
|Vikings
|I’m not convinced we can stop Dallas on defense. Getting outclassed right now. Poor tackling and horrid run defense.
|vikingjw | 17:10 EDT
|Vikings
|This defense makes you want to turn the TV off.
|PurpleReignInDE | 17:10 EDT
|Vikings
|They are running right up the middle.
|12mulatu | 17:10 EDT
|Vikings
|This team is off. Feels like 38-7 all over again.
|Yellowstoned | 17:12 EDT
|Vikings
|According to DVOA Vikings are what, 18th? And Cowboys are 4th. Beginning to show that real quick right now.
|PurpleTwinkies | 17:13 EDT
|Vikings
|Cowboys can run the ball every darn play and we can't do anything about it.
|dlhouse | 17:15 EDT
|Vikings
|I think the Vikings are getting humbled here. The difference in the trenches is noticeable.
|vikingjw | 17:17 EDT
|Vikings
|For the love of God ... you Vikes have got to beat the Cowboys ... I will vomit if you don't.
|MrNomad | 17:17 EDT
|Vikings
|I haven’t seen a liability as bad as Booth at corner since Ryan Gossling played corner for the TC Williams Titans.
|PurpleReignInDE | 17:17 EDT
|* B. Breeland enters the chat.
|norsfan | 17:19 EDT
|(5:31) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 13 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|FG is good... Dallas 13 MN 3
|modernvikings | 17:18 EDT
|Well they got down by 17 last week before the offense woke up. Hope they wake up NOW!
|Frode the sad | 17:18 EDT
|Thats what a plus 50 yard FG kick looks like, huh!
|Oldtowerguy | 17:19 EDT
|Vikings
|3 and out by the O
|modernvikings | 17:24 EDT
|What "O"?
|AdvocatusPeregrini | 17:24 EDT
|Vikings
|32 yard punt.... Dallas 1st and 10 at the MN 41
|modernvikings | 17:24 EDT
|Vikings
|You know things are bad when even our kicker isn't playing well.
|Fan Since Fran | 17:24 EDT
|(4:33) MIN punts
|Vikings
|Not feeling it today. Dallas scores here, I think we can call it a day. Being chewed up!
|Oldtowerguy | 17:25 EDT
|Vikings
|My wife is a Cowboys fan. Going to get real awkward in my house if we lose.
|PurpleReignInDE | 17:25 EDT
|Vikings
|Dallas is so much better than their record. This Parsons kid is like a once in 5-decade talent.
|ToadLicker | 17:26 EDT
|Vikings
|What a joke of the first half for the Vikings.
|PurpleTwinkies | 17:29 EDT
|Vikings
|Maybe the Vikings need to set their clocks back 3 hours the week prior to these late games.
|schnur07 | 17:31 EDT
|Cousins for sure. 11am Cousins only please.
|NM_Vike | 17:32 EDT
|Vikings
|I do not believe we are coming back from being down 17 today, luck probably runs out today.
|coach mark | 17:31 EDT
|Vikings
|Now we know why Vegas favored the Cowboys. A lot smarter than us.
|rvdoc | 17:33 EDT
|Vikings
|They don't even have to pass, just keep running it, sigh.
|FLViking11 | 17:34 EDT
|Vikings
|Mike McCarthy is the Vikings daddy.
|Yellowstoned | 17:34 EDT
|(1:43) D.Prescott pass to T.Pollard for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 20 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|Welp, that's that. Adios. See you guys Thanksgiving.
|Yellowstoned | 17:35 EDT
|Vikings
|Can’t believe they’re only point-and-a-half underdogs.
|coach mark | 17:36 EDT
|Vikings
|Vikings defense is butter and the Cowboys offense is a hot knife.
|sooironrange | 17:36 EDT
|Vikings
|F Skip Bayless. That is all.
|PurpleReignInDE | 17:37 EDT
|Best comment I've seen in the last 5 minutes.
|BetioChaps | 17:37 EDT
|Vikings
|Vikings look dead. They ain't coming back this week. Oh well. Clock has finally struck midnight.
|cpappa | 17:38 EDT
|Vikings
|Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
|Fan Since Fran | 17:38 EDT
|(1:05) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 38 for -8 yards (M.Parsons)
|Vikings
|How are they letting Parsons free?
|Ragnarsson | 17:43 EDT
|Nobody can block him.
|vikefan84 | 17:43 EDT
|He is a premier pass rusher playing against a backup.
|Gibraltar | 17:44 EDT
|Letting him free?? He's a game changer.
|stormofwisdom | 17:51 EDT
|Vikings
|Cousins is totally flustered... the old Kirk is here.
|modernvikings | 17:44 EDT
|flustered= getting pounded every play.
|Papaspud | 17:46 EDT
|Commanders
|Minnesota's O Line getting destroyed.
|BobCohen in Bama | 17:46 EDT
|(0:41) MIN punts
|Vikings
|That punt was our highlight.
|Jeter325 | 17:46 EDT
|Vikings
|Good thing the World Cup is on for the next month. Going to be a brutal stretch for this team.
|Yellowstoned | 17:48 EDT
|Vikings
|Man, are the announcers making fun of Minnesota now...
|modernvikings | 17:48 EDT
|(0:13) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb ran ob at MIN 42 for 27 yards.
|Eagles
|Vikings are getting bullied out there. Yeesh.
|A Graham Short | 17:51 EDT
|Vikings
|Wish we had a real kicker.
|Yellowstoned | 17:51 EDT
|(0:00) B.Maher 60 yard field goal is GOOD - No play, previous play under review
|Vikings
|Replay stopped the kick...oh my... checking the pass.
|modernvikings | 17:51 EDT
|Vikings
|catch stands... I disagree with it... rekick from 60 yards.
|modernvikings | 17:53 EDT
|The Replay Official reviewed the previous pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands
|Eagles
|The Vikings have no chance of protecting Kirk right now. Getting pushed around.
|Whatcanyoudo10 | 17:54 EDT
|Eagles
|How do you make the field goal and then review the play before it? Goodell the clown needs to review the league's officiating. Like now.
|slashsnake | 17:54 EDT
|(0:00) B.Maher 60 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 23 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|Would have been good from 70.
|someguy67 | 17:55 EDT
|Vikings
|Their kicker is better from 60+ than ours is kicking extra points, very sad.
|Papaspud | 17:57 EDT
|Vikings
|Not sure Dallas will punt today.
|vikingjw | 17:58 EDT
|Vikings
|The worst 8-1 team in history.
|NM_Vike | 17:59 EDT
|Chargers
|That kid in Dallas can kick, man. Just drilled one 60 yards down the middle, would've been good from 65+, after being iced on the previous play, which he also nailed. Fun to watch. So is Micah Parsons, that dude is DPOY.
|pennyforyourthoughts | 18:00 EDT
|Vikings
|One thing about it if the Vikes come back from this it will be an epic Dallas choke.
|modernvikings | 18:06 EDT
|Vikings
|After today OBJ will be heading to Dallas... his picks were down to two... Giants or Dallas...
|modernvikings | 18:08 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Vikings
|Defensive adjustment - 12 men on the field, I guess it's ok now.
|HagarTheHorrible | 18:09 EDT
|Vikings
|Nice to know most of the country is watching this, probably thinking what a bunch of pretenders. Embarrassing.
|woggerone | 18:12 EDT
|(12:32) D.Prescott pass deep right to T.Pollard for 68 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 30 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|Pollard for a TD... Hicks got beat like a fricken drum and of course with a 3 and 14 do we blitz? No, why do that when we can let Dallas score a 68-yard TD... this D coordinator needs to go...
|modernvikings | 18:13 EDT
|Saints
|Wow the Vickies are getting their asses handed to them.
|metryman | 18:15 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas has this one in hand, and it somehow works out better for us. Going to take a shower now.
|Monday Night Koy | 18:16 EDT
|(12:32) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 18 for -7 yards (D.Lawrence)
|Vikings
|Cousins has no time to throw at all.
|Ragnarsson | 18:17 EDT
|Vikings
|We are doomed.
|coach mark | 18:17 EDT
|Saints
|Cowboys putting a butt whooping on the Vikings.
|JRick's Burner Account | 18:18 EDT
|Eagles
|Statement game from Dallas, no doubt about it…..
|HoosierNovaDeac | 18:18 EDT
|Vikings
|Everyone that attended the game should get a full refund. Except the Cowboy fans who are having the time of their lives.
|woggerone | 18:18 EDT
|Vikings
|Why does the media give us no respect?!
|Oldtowerguy | 18:18 EDT
|You are watching the reason why.
|vikingjw | 18:18 EDT
|Vikings
|Sack... the line has quit... the announcers are even laughing now.
|modernvikings | 18:19 EDT
|(10:59) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 6 for -10 yards (D.Fowler)
|Saints
|Ha "You Like That" Kirk Cousins.
|metryman | 18:20 EDT
|Eagles
|I know the Vikes OL has issues but hot diggity, the Cowboys front is disgusting. Cousins is getting destroyed.
|GBAB1973 | 18:20 EDT
|Vikings
|Has a team ever been 8-2 with more points against than points for?
|arizonaviking | 18:21 EDT
|Vikings
|At least it only counts as 1 loss.
|mjmrad | 18:21 EDT
|Vikings
|Worst half of the year? The second half just said “hold my beer”.
|Badfinger99 | 18:18 EDT
|Vikings
|At this rate, Dallas is going to put up 60.
|Fan Since Fran | 18:24 EDT
|(8:51) D.Prescott pass deep left to N.Brown to MIN 1 for 35 yards. Minnesota challenged the pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Vikings
|Wait for the replays before throwing the challenge flag, KOC!
|rvdoc | 18:25 EDT
|49ers
|Lol, how on earth are the Vikings 8-1 coming into this week?
|Giants49ers | 18:27 EDT
|(8:15) E.Elliott left guard for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 37 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|This was a complete physical, mental, coaching beatdown. I could be ok if they even showed a little fight.
|Oldtowerguy | 18:33 EDT
|Eagles
|Dak is lighting it up. Just like last year when he led the league in passing...we can't afford to stumble like we did today and lose another game, or Dallas will be in the drivers seat and control their own destiny and we will be on the road as a wild card.....
|sacksfuhls | 18:34 EDT
|Vikings
|Didn’t see this coming; but can’t wait for tomorrow’s TTN!!!
|jmays | 18:34 EDT
|Vikings
|Cowboys have yet to punt. Great showing for their fans.
|Frode the sad | 18:34 EDT
|Vikings
|Good teams don't get beat like this. Vikings getting exposed.
|Tommy Thumb | 18:35 EDT
|Vikings
|Can we challenge the 30 points on the incorrect side of the scoreboard?
|norsfan | 18:36 EDT
|Vikings
|Cowboys will at some point go into a prevent defense then maybe the Vikings can score.
|Frode the sad | 18:36 EDT
|Vikings
|112 yards of offense for MN Dallas 365.
|modernvikings | 18:39 EDT
|(6:11) MIN punts
|Vikings
|Please end this. Please end this soon.
|Halluxx | 18:42 EDT
|Vikings
|Vegas knew....somehow they always know..
|davecontrols | 18:43 EDT
|Vegas didn't know crap. Dallas was -2. This is a curb stomping.
|NM_Vike | 18:44 EDT
|Vikings
|Unbelievable - CBS just cut away from the game.
|Kramer_to28 | 18:43 EDT
|(4:11) DAL punts
|Vikings
|CBS just switched games. Thank you CBS.
|NM_Vike | 18:44 EDT
|Vikings
|CBS showing us some mercy.
|woggerone | 18:45 EDT
|Vikings
|And Dallas still has not had to punt.
|Frode the sad | 18:46 EDT
|Commanders
|YOU VIKE THAT
|kilbyman | 18:49 EDT
|Vikings
|Just one more reason to hate the Cowboys. This game is like watching a boxer punch a baby.
|Frode the sad | 18:49 EDT
|(1:38) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 31 for -3 yards (D.Armstrong)
|Vikings
|DAL just rushed like 3, and they still got a sack.
|Ragnarsson | 18:52 EDT
|(1:16) MIN punts
|The quarter of bottomless despair
|Vikings
|I can't believe how much time is left!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It's the death of a thousand cuts, slow and painful.
|Frode the sad | 18:58 EDT
|(10:04) B.Maher 50 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 40 - MIN 3
|Vikings
|Down 37 with almost a quarter to go.
|woggerone | 19:06 EDT
|Vikings
|And they keep driving up the score. It's now 40-3 and counting.
|Frode the sad | 19:07 EDT
|Vikings
|Need Patrick Peterson to intercept the ball 6 times and we're right back in it.
|woggerone | 19:07 EDT
|(8:16) MIN punts
|Vikings
|Have we started the comeback yet?
|Fan Since Fran | 19:11 EDT
|(3:34) DAL punts
|Vikings
|This one is on me. I started believing last week after the Buffalo game.
|Purple Faithful | 19:34 EDT
|Packers
|Sooo, what was that from MIN?
|Michael V Herndon | 19:42 EDT
