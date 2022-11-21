Second Quarter

Vikings We got this.

Papaspud | 17:02 EDT

Vikings This is the Quarter where we take the lead.

vikingscubbiesbulls4life | 17:02 EDT

(14:20) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 41 for -6 yards (D.Armstrong)

Vikings Our O line is not doing as well this week. Granted, it's against Parsons.

Ragnarsson | 17:04 EDT

Vikings Ouch...

Wisconsin Mouth Breather | 17:04 EDT

(13:36) MIN punts

Vikings Well, Dallas getting it done so far!

Oldtowerguy | 17:05 EDT

Vikings Dork Cousins is back.

Yellowstoned | 17:05 EDT

Vikings Need a stop on D or this could get ugly.

KwesiTheDorkFromMensah | 17:06 EDT

Vikings Kirk Thugins is not present at this time.

BerserkerViking | 17:06 EDT

Vikings First things first, let's stop the runs.

Fan Since Fran | 17:06 EDT

Vikings C'mon boys.

Wisconsin Mouth Breather | 17:07 EDT

HJope you don't mean boys of the cow variety.

dlhouse | 17:08 EDT

Vikings Dallas is playing right into our hands. Take the lead and we will come back in the 4th.

PurpleReignInDE | 17:07 EDT

Vikings Our defense gonna break today I think.

PurpleTwinkies | 17:09 EDT

Vikings I’m not convinced we can stop Dallas on defense. Getting outclassed right now. Poor tackling and horrid run defense.

vikingjw | 17:10 EDT

Vikings This defense makes you want to turn the TV off.

PurpleReignInDE | 17:10 EDT

Vikings They are running right up the middle.

12mulatu | 17:10 EDT

Vikings This team is off. Feels like 38-7 all over again.

Yellowstoned | 17:12 EDT

Vikings According to DVOA Vikings are what, 18th? And Cowboys are 4th. Beginning to show that real quick right now.

PurpleTwinkies | 17:13 EDT

Vikings Cowboys can run the ball every darn play and we can't do anything about it.

dlhouse | 17:15 EDT

Vikings I think the Vikings are getting humbled here. The difference in the trenches is noticeable.

vikingjw | 17:17 EDT

Vikings For the love of God ... you Vikes have got to beat the Cowboys ... I will vomit if you don't.

MrNomad | 17:17 EDT

Vikings I haven’t seen a liability as bad as Booth at corner since Ryan Gossling played corner for the TC Williams Titans.

PurpleReignInDE | 17:17 EDT

* B. Breeland enters the chat.

norsfan | 17:19 EDT

(5:31) B.Maher 53 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 13 - MIN 3

Vikings FG is good... Dallas 13 MN 3

modernvikings | 17:18 EDT

Well they got down by 17 last week before the offense woke up. Hope they wake up NOW!

Frode the sad | 17:18 EDT

Thats what a plus 50 yard FG kick looks like, huh!

Oldtowerguy | 17:19 EDT

Vikings 3 and out by the O

modernvikings | 17:24 EDT

What "O"?

AdvocatusPeregrini | 17:24 EDT

Vikings 32 yard punt.... Dallas 1st and 10 at the MN 41

modernvikings | 17:24 EDT

Vikings You know things are bad when even our kicker isn't playing well.

Fan Since Fran | 17:24 EDT

(4:33) MIN punts

Vikings Not feeling it today. Dallas scores here, I think we can call it a day. Being chewed up!

Oldtowerguy | 17:25 EDT

Vikings My wife is a Cowboys fan. Going to get real awkward in my house if we lose.

PurpleReignInDE | 17:25 EDT

Vikings Dallas is so much better than their record. This Parsons kid is like a once in 5-decade talent.

ToadLicker | 17:26 EDT

Vikings What a joke of the first half for the Vikings.

PurpleTwinkies | 17:29 EDT

Vikings Maybe the Vikings need to set their clocks back 3 hours the week prior to these late games.

schnur07 | 17:31 EDT

Cousins for sure. 11am Cousins only please.

NM_Vike | 17:32 EDT

Vikings I do not believe we are coming back from being down 17 today, luck probably runs out today.

coach mark | 17:31 EDT

Vikings Now we know why Vegas favored the Cowboys. A lot smarter than us.

rvdoc | 17:33 EDT

Vikings They don't even have to pass, just keep running it, sigh.

FLViking11 | 17:34 EDT

Vikings Mike McCarthy is the Vikings daddy.

Yellowstoned | 17:34 EDT

(1:43) D.Prescott pass to T.Pollard for 30 yards, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 20 - MIN 3

Vikings Welp, that's that. Adios. See you guys Thanksgiving.

Yellowstoned | 17:35 EDT

Vikings Can’t believe they’re only point-and-a-half underdogs.

coach mark | 17:36 EDT

Vikings Vikings defense is butter and the Cowboys offense is a hot knife.

sooironrange | 17:36 EDT

Vikings F Skip Bayless. That is all.

PurpleReignInDE | 17:37 EDT

Best comment I've seen in the last 5 minutes.

BetioChaps | 17:37 EDT

Vikings Vikings look dead. They ain't coming back this week. Oh well. Clock has finally struck midnight.

cpappa | 17:38 EDT

Vikings Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?

Fan Since Fran | 17:38 EDT

(1:05) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 38 for -8 yards (M.Parsons)

Vikings How are they letting Parsons free?

Ragnarsson | 17:43 EDT

Nobody can block him.

vikefan84 | 17:43 EDT

He is a premier pass rusher playing against a backup.

Gibraltar | 17:44 EDT

Letting him free?? He's a game changer.

stormofwisdom | 17:51 EDT

Vikings Cousins is totally flustered... the old Kirk is here.

modernvikings | 17:44 EDT

flustered= getting pounded every play.

Papaspud | 17:46 EDT

Commanders Minnesota's O Line getting destroyed.

BobCohen in Bama | 17:46 EDT

(0:41) MIN punts

Vikings That punt was our highlight.

Jeter325 | 17:46 EDT

Vikings Good thing the World Cup is on for the next month. Going to be a brutal stretch for this team.

Yellowstoned | 17:48 EDT

Vikings Man, are the announcers making fun of Minnesota now...

modernvikings | 17:48 EDT

(0:13) D.Prescott pass deep right to C.Lamb ran ob at MIN 42 for 27 yards.

Eagles Vikings are getting bullied out there. Yeesh.

A Graham Short | 17:51 EDT

Vikings Wish we had a real kicker.

Yellowstoned | 17:51 EDT

(0:00) B.Maher 60 yard field goal is GOOD - No play, previous play under review

Vikings Replay stopped the kick...oh my... checking the pass.

modernvikings | 17:51 EDT

Vikings catch stands... I disagree with it... rekick from 60 yards.

modernvikings | 17:53 EDT

The Replay Official reviewed the previous pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands

Eagles The Vikings have no chance of protecting Kirk right now. Getting pushed around.

Whatcanyoudo10 | 17:54 EDT

Eagles How do you make the field goal and then review the play before it? Goodell the clown needs to review the league's officiating. Like now.

slashsnake | 17:54 EDT

(0:00) B.Maher 60 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 23 - MIN 3

Vikings Would have been good from 70.

someguy67 | 17:55 EDT

Vikings Their kicker is better from 60+ than ours is kicking extra points, very sad.

Papaspud | 17:57 EDT

Vikings Not sure Dallas will punt today.

vikingjw | 17:58 EDT

Vikings The worst 8-1 team in history.

NM_Vike | 17:59 EDT

Chargers That kid in Dallas can kick, man. Just drilled one 60 yards down the middle, would've been good from 65+, after being iced on the previous play, which he also nailed. Fun to watch. So is Micah Parsons, that dude is DPOY.

pennyforyourthoughts | 18:00 EDT

Vikings One thing about it if the Vikes come back from this it will be an epic Dallas choke.

modernvikings | 18:06 EDT

Vikings After today OBJ will be heading to Dallas... his picks were down to two... Giants or Dallas...