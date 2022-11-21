The final game of Week 11 in the NFL features an NFC West showdown. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are 10-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will take place in Mexico City.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff are picking games using Tallysight. You can see the picks for this week, and their explanations, below.

Dave Halprin - The Cardinals were at one point thought of as an up-and-coming team, but haven’t shown any of that this season. The magic is gone and the 49ers will have their way with them, but will fall short of covering the spread.

David Howman - This really comes down to injuries for me, as the Cardinals will be without Zach Ertz, DJ Humphries, and Byron Murphy while Kyler Murray is questionable. I don’t think the Cardinals are all that good at full health but with so many key players out, it only boosts my confidence in the 49ers pulling this one out.

RJ Ochoa - The San Francisco 49ers might be the least respected NFC contender and while they have limitations they are a very good overall team. Arizona just does not have the horses to run with them, especially if Kyler Murray is out. Give me the Niners and with relative ease.

Matt Holleran - Despite their 5-4 record, the San Francisco 49ers are still one of the NFC’s best teams. They catch the Cardinals this week at a perfect time as they will be without multiple key players, including Kyler Murray and Zach Ertz. I don’t think this one will be close, I’m taking San Francisco.

Tom Ryle - There are a lot of pretenders in the NFC, and not so many real contenders. We are to the time of the season where that is starting to sort out, and I think we will see that a depleted Cardinals team is the former while the 49ers are starting to show they are more legitimate. Give me San Fran by a couple of scores.

Brian Martin - Even if the Arizona Cardinals were 100% healthy, which they’re not, this MNF matchup would still heavily favor the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are simply the more talented team and will benefit greatly from all the key players Arizona will be missing tonight. This should be an easy one for SF.