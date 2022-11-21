Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Giants in NFL Week 12 as Dallas hosts New York on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a massive win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings but there is very little time for them to celebrate since it is Thanksgiving week. The Cowboys are preparing for their annual Turkey Day game and this year will welcome the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium, a team who they beat back in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Both Dallas and New York are coming off of intense performances in Week 11 although from opposite ends of the spectrum. The Cowboys manhandled the Minnesota Vikings while the Giants fell to the Detroit Lions, who won on the road for just the second time in the Dan Campbell era.

The Cowboys saw elite performances from all of their superstars and then some while in Minnesota. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Trevon Diggs will all look to build on things to keep pace in a tight NFC East race (and race for the number one seed in the NFC). Meanwhile the Giants will hope that Daniel Jones can make the throws when Saquon Barkley is running the ball.

