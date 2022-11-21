 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs Giants injury report (Monday): Parsons not at practice, Giants top corners DNP

The latest health update for the Cowboys and Giants game. 

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

After returning versus the Vikings following a possible knee injury, Micah Parsons was not at practice on Monday. Although the practice is more of a walkthrough given the short week, it would seem the Cowboys are taking extra precaution with the star defender.

Anthony Barr also did not participate in practice. Barr was ruled out for the game against the Vikings after suffering a setback to his hamstring injury and is unlikely to play Thursday.

Quinton Bohanna, who missed the game versus the Vikings with an illness was not listed on the injury report. Kelvin Joseph, who also left the game against the Vikings, Tarrell Basham, Johnathan Hankins and Dante Fowler were all not at practice with an illness as a cause. It’s unclear if their respective absences are related to same illness.

DeMarcus Lawrence missed practice dealing with a foot injury, while Ezekiel Elliott and Osa Odighizuwa were limited with knee injuries.

The Giants aren’t very lucky either. They lost rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for the season after he tore his ACL versus the Lions on Sunday. Also, their top two cornerbacks, Adoree Jackson and Fabian Moreau, were absent from their practice today.

