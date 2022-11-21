The Dallas Cowboys, shocker here, have found themselves as the center of attention as of late for something that has nothing to do with what they are currently doing on the football field.

We are talking about Odell Beckham Jr. and the choice that he is going to have in the coming weeks as to which team he wants to join forces with as the playoffs lurk around the corner. Dallas has a need at wide receiver, Cowboys players and brass have been extremely vocal about wanting Beckham on their team, and just about every day there is a new report of sorts on a national level about this potentially coming to pass.

Sunday morning, a few hours before the Cowboys thrashed the Vikings, brought word that Dallas was set to host OBJ after Thanksgiving and that they were considered one of the favorites to sign him. That is obviously good news. That particular report was interesting because it noted that the other of two favorites for Beckham to sign with is the team that drafted him, the New York Giants.

This is just my opinion but it seems oddly coincidental that the Sunday before Thanksgiving would bring a report about Beckham’s final two teams being the Cowboys and Giants when they are set to meet on Thanksgiving Day in a game that is going to be among the highest-rated when the season is over. Obviously he will serve as a talking piece for the FOX broadcast, my point is that this seems very astutely orchestrated to keep Beckham’s name in the middle of all conversation.

That trend continued on Monday when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport discussed Beckham’s pending visits and specifically added that there is “so so so much” mutual interest between Beckham and Dallas before noting he would not be surprised if the Cowboys are where Beckham winds up.

From @NFLTotalAccess: All eyes on Odell Beckham Jr over the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/0ztNPA6Ov8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2022

Beckham is a very talented player who can surely help this team out so speaking for myself I am obviously in favor of the potential move. But the way it is all unfolding certainly is a bit curious.

Why would Beckham have decided that the Cowboys and Giants specifically were his final two teams? And why would word of that have come out the Sunday before they meet in the aforementioned big-time Thanksgiving game? More so why would Cowboys players be so vocally confident about bringing him in the way that they have been?

If you don’t believe that last point consider what Jayron Kearse said after the Vikings win. This wasn’t some throwaway comment or hopeful sort of thing... this was a declaration.

Now just wait until we get @obj to join, even more scary — Jayron Kearse (@Jayronkearse8) November 21, 2022

The Cowboys are sort of acting like this is an inevitability. And it is very Dallas Cowboys for the story to be front and center before their most-televised home game of the season.

We will have to wait and see to find out whether or not Beckham will wind up on the Cowboys roster but for now all of this is very interesting and strange relative to normal free agent signings. When was the last time a situation unfolded in any manner even somewhat close to this?