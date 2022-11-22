The Cowboys offense was firing on all cylinders at the Vikings, with a perfect balance in the backfield.

“The ability to stay in and out of concepts and not worry about who the back is, it’s a tremendous advantage for us.” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium after the 40-3 rout. “We came in here with the ability to focus on the run and then play the pass off of that just because of having both Tony and Zeke.” Pollard ended the day with 80 yards on the ground, turning in a 5.3-yard-per-carry average. But he added another 106 yards from scrimmage thanks to also hauling in six catches on six targets, two of which went to the end zone on electrifying plays that showed off his rare speed. The Memphis alum topped 20 miles per hour on both of his scoring receptions, according to Next Gen Stats.

Even though he had to make it twice, Brett Maher’s end-of-half field goal was a record breaker for the Cowboys kicker.

Yesterday Maher continued his stellar season by setting an NFL record. Maher is four-of-four from 60-plus yards in his career, the most 60-yarders in NFL history. No other kicker has more than two 60-yard field goals. (I had to look this up four or five times to confirm). Below is a video of all four kicks he has put through the uprights from 60 yards or more, and it doesn’t even include the bazaar end to the half Sunday. Maher made his first attempt to end the half against the Vikings. After he made it, the refs ruled the last play was under review. Very late. The catch by CeeDee Lamb stood as called on the field, so Maher casually hit another 60-yard field goal.

The Cowboys took the Vikings out of their run game early and teed off on Kirk Cousins for their ninth win in 11 games against the veteran QB.

1. Kirk Cousins Was Dominated Kirk Cousins has led a great Minnesota team. Justin Jefferson had arguably one of the best games of his career against Buffalo and Dalvin Cook has been a top-10 running back all year. However, in Week 11 Cousins and the offense weren’t able to do anything against the Dallas defense. In fact, Cousins was sacked seven times, which is the most he’s ever been sacked in his career. Those seven sacks mean the Cowboys have over 40 sacks on the season as a team, which proves the dominance of their pass rush. After getting embarrassed both on the ground and in the air last week in Green Bay, the Dallas defense knew they had to turn things around and that’s exactly what they did. Cousins was virtually unable to do anything, which was clearly proven by Minnesota only being able to score three points on the night.

The biggest road win in franchise history helped proved the Cowboys can play with anyone this season.

Jerry Jones said it after Sunday’s 40-3 deconstruction of what used to be the Minnesota Vikings. And I am inclined to believe every word of it. “I think we’ve had adversity. We very easily could have some more adversity,’’ the Cowboys owner said. “But I sure do think what I see out here right now is a team like you could go get a Super Bowl with.’’ If you’re of a belief that’s nothing more than Salesman Jerry talking, I would advise that he rarely throws out Super Bowl talk in November. He has learned his lesson the hard way with good teams over the last quarter of a century that fell far short of that goal. Talk is cheap. But there’s nothing for Cowboys fans not to love about what transpired in Minneapolis as far as what it means to Dallas the rest of the season. If head coach Mike McCarthy could bottle that performance and uncork it every Sunday (or Thursday) the rest of the way, then the Cowboys would host a Super Bowl party in the Arizona desert for the first time in 27 years.

The Cowboys passed the Giants in the NFC East before Thanksgiving thanks to New York’s home loss to Detroit.

It’s Round 2 of this divisional battle. Will the Cowboys sweep the season series on ‘Turkey Day’ or will the Giants even the score? Here are five storylines for each team before the Week 12 contest. Giants: If anybody has the Giants at 7-3 after 10 weeks of the NFL season, congratulations to you. Whatever the case, first-year head coach Brian Daboll has done a magnificent job during his first season but hit a road bump against the Lions. Saquon Barkley had his worst game of the season, rushing for just 22 yards. Daniel Jones passed for over 340 yards and ran for another 50 including a touchdown but threw two picks. Add in a costly fumble late in the fourth by Isaiah Hodgins that led to a Lions’ touchdown, and the Giants are looking to put that 31-18 loss behind them. If you take out his tough showing against the Lions, Barkley has looked like the player of old in 2022. Now fully healthy, he’s approaching a 1,000-yard threshold for the season with six touchdowns. In Week 3 against the Cowboys, he tallied 81 yards and one score. Barkley has been the engine to the Giants’ offense this season and they go as he goes, so expect a heavy dose of him on Thursday.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.