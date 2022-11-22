The mood around the Dallas Cowboys is certainly better this week. The loss to the Green Bay Packers set the franchise back momentarily and doubts crept in about the legitimacy of this team. There was only one way to shut those down and that was to win in the next week.

They not only won, but they steamrolled the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 on the road. They could not have had a more complete game, one that showed off all sides of their roster. Dak Prescott needed a rebound game and got it in a big way. Tony Pollard just kept on haulin’ it when Kellen Moore was callin’ it. Micah Parsons was his typical game-wrecker. Even Brett Maher showed out with his perfect day, even when they made him try a 60-yarder twice.

Given all the good vibes, we want your opinion on three questions. Your overall confidence in the team, whether you think they are Super Bowl contenders this year, and who was the MVP of the Vikings blow out?

Hit up the poll and we’ll post the results later this week.

