We are moving right along through the NFL season as this week brings Thanksgiving. Another sign of how things are flying by came on Tuesday afternoon when the modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame were announced. You will be pleased to know that DeMarcus Ware and Darren Woodson both made the list, although that should not be surprising.

Darren Woodson has seen this movie before and it is very frustrating how he has continually been left out of the Hall of Fame. Hopefully voters recognize the slight they continue to make and rectify it this year.

DeMarcus Ware has not had to wait nearly as long as Woody considering last year was his first year of eligibility, but he should have a bronze bust in Canton by now. The HOF can have ridiculous unwritten rules associated with it, things like “so and so is a HOFer but not a first-ballot HOFer” that may have hindered Ware’s case a year ago.

Put Woodson and Ware in, voters. It is well past time.