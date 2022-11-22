 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Giants injury report (Tuesday): Roster riddled with illnesses, Parsons limited participant

The latest news on Cowboys’ injuries during a short week.

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Dallas has some health hiccups to get over before Thursday’s Thanksgiving rematch against the New York Giants.

Micah Parsons was limited in practice on Tuesday after missing out on Monday’s walkthrough entirely, just two days away from Dallas’ annual Thanksgiving day game. Owner Jerry Jones is hopeful Parsons will be ready come game time.

Aside from Parsons, Dallas is going to need some serious luck to get a few contributors ready for turkey day, with a total of six players missing Thursday’s walkthrough with illnesses and injuries.

Tarell Basham, Johnathan Hankins, Anthony Barr, Dante Fowler and Kelvin Joseph were absent from Tuesday’s walkthrough practice.

DeMarcus Lawrence played through his knee and foot injuries against the Minnesota Vikings last week and was awarded with a sack for his efforts, but he has yet to be able to practice this week. Lawrence was forced to miss 10 total games with injuries last year but has been available for every Dallas game to date this season.

Ezekiel Elliott and Osa Odighizuwa were both limited in practice with knee injuries.

Jones dropped a hint about a hopeful return and a possible position change of Pro-Bowl tackle Tyron Smith, who has been out with injury since late August. With a four-week return window, Smith will have to be removed from the injury reserve list before the Dec. 11 Cowboys-Texans game if he wants to make a return before the conclusion of the regular season.

