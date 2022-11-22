The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a hectic week as they dismantled the Minnesota Vikings two days ago and will host the New York Giants in as many days. We are very well-accustomed to how quickly things can fly during the week of Thanksgiving.

While the Cowboys have an important game to tend to that will have significant ramifications on their standing in the NFC East, and the NFC as a whole, they also have a roster decision to address. To be fair, this doesn’t seem to be as much of a decision as much as it is an outright declaration given that the Cowboys (players, coaches, and front office members) have been very blunt about how much they want Odell Beckham Jr. to join up with them.

Beckham is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered in the Super Bowl and appears to be ready for action. On Monday night he posted some clips of him working out and in the same window of time NFL Network gave a strong indication that Dallas was the favorite to land him.

The Cowboys are doing everything that they can to land OBJ and that has included recruitment by way of players on the team. Dak Prescott went a little into detail on Tuesday exactly what he has said and done to help make all of this a reality.

Dak Prescott has personally reached out to @obj to aid in the #Cowboys recruiting of the veteran WR.



QB1 explained where things stand: pic.twitter.com/w531t4Gy5S — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2022

These are some incredibly forward words from Dak Prescott. He not only lays all of his cards on the table as far as how much he and his teammates want Beckham to join them, but he goes as far as saying that he knows the interest is mutual. There is not smoke preceding fire here. We are in the middle of the flames. They have overtaken this entire thing.

A report on Sunday morning noted that Dallas and the New York Giants were among the finalists for Beckham’s services. With Dallas winning and New York losing that seemingly made things easier, and obviously the Cowboys can put even more distance between themselves and the Giants with a win on Thanksgiving Day.

This is one of the more unique free agent rumor cycles to hit the Cowboys because just about everybody is acting like it is inevitable.