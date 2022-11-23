Giants File

2021 Record: 4-13

Last Meeting: 9/26/2022 (Cowboys won 23-16 and lead the all time series 72-47-2)

Head Coach: Brian Daboll (7-3 as a head coach)

Key Additions: CB Adoree’ Jackson, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (draft), QB Tyrod Taylor, OT Evan Neal (draft)

Key Departures: DT Danny Shelton, S Jabril Peppers, OG Will Hernandez, OLB Lorenzo Carter

2021 Overview

2021 was a year to forget for the New York Giants. A season that saw them finish 4-13, and last in the NFC East. That prompted ownership to be out with the old and in with the new as they fired head coach Joe Judge and brought in former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be the man for the job. He needed to inject new life into the franchise. A proud franchise with four Super Bowl championships and a winning history has been everything but that as of late, and the Mara family hopes Daboll and company are able to get back to their winning ways starting in 2022.

It is clear to see early on that these are not the Giants of old under head coach Daboll. He has his team 7-3 and squarely in the mix for the division and the playoff race. This team isn’t without flaws, but it is hard not to be impressed by the turnaround this staff has started for the Giants here in 2022.

Player to watch… Saquon Barkley

The last meeting between the Cowboys and Giants we mentioned Barkley as the player to watch then, and he needs to be the player to watch once again in this matchup. The Cowboys have had issues defending the run and Barkley seems to be playing about as well as he has in his whole career. Barkley is currently second in the NFL, only behind Derrick Henry, for rushing yards this season and has amassed 953 yards and six touchdowns on 213 attempts.

The recipe for success against this Cowboys team is run the ball against them. Whether that's at them, or on the edge, a team that is able to commit to the run has given the Cowboys fits all season long. The Giants, and Barkley specifically, have the ability to do that this week and if they execute their plan it could spoil all of Cowboys Nation’s Thanksgiving.

Don’t forget about… Daniel Jones

The jury is still out on Daniel Jones and his future prospects. Despite his team being 7-3, and by all accounts the team as a whole is playing better, the question remains is it because of the elevated play of Jones or despite the play of Jones? Either way his running ability is the main reason why he is someone to not forget about this Thanksgiving. The Cowboys run defense woes are well documented and it seems to be worsened when the opposing quarterback is mobile. Jones has that ability to get lose and use his legs which poses another threat to take into account.

If the Cowboys can put the Giants behind the chains and in longer distance type situations, it will force Jones to use his arm more than this dynamic rushing attack, which would be good news for Dallas. However, if this Giants team stays on schedule and are able to move the ball on the ground. it opens up the possibilities of RPO-type plays that allows Jones to use his athletic ability and be dangerous in the pocket.