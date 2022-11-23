The annual Thanksgiving Day game for the Dallas Cowboys is almost here. This year, the ‘Boys will be hosting the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. This NFC East rivalry will be renewed once again, and this time both teams are at 7-3 on the season.

While they may have identical records, their seasons seem to be trending in opposite directions. The Cowboys are coming off a statement win, a 40-3 thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are licking their wounds after losing to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys are relatively healthy save for an illness going around the team, but the Giants have a long list of injuries that will surely impact their roster on game day.

For all these reasons and more, the Cowboys are now 10-point favorites in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That is a really large spread to cover in the NFL. Let’s see what some of the predictions are around this game.

CBS Sports:

This has the makings of a Cowboys rout, almost in identical fashion to Dallas’ 40-3 win over Minnesota just a few days ago. New York showed some cracks in its foundation in the loss to Detroit and lost several key contributors, including top cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. That should allow the Cowboys offense to continue to hum, but it’s their defense that could really put the game away. The Giants are allowing the second-highest pressure rate (45%) in the NFL this season, while the Cowboys are applying the most pressure to opposing quarterbacks in the league. In Week 3, Dallas pressured Daniel Jones 27 times in the win, which is the third-most of any game this season. With the Giants as banged up as they are and Dallas playing at a championship-caliber level, they’ll win this by double digits. Projected score: Cowboys 30, Giants 20

This would be a push right on the betting line. Very unsatisfying for a bettor, but very satisfying for a Cowboys fan.

NJ.com

Bob Brookover, Giants reporter: This Thanksgiving NFC East showdown for second place looked a lot more appetizing before the events of Sunday afternoon. Now, this game looks like it could be a turkey. The Giants were besieged by injuries in their home loss to the Detroit Lions, and the Cowboys finally lived up to their talent level in a 37-point road rout of the Vikings. The Giants will be in third place come Black Friday. PICK: Cowboys 24, Giants 13.

There’s a cover for the Cowboys, and that’s coming from a Giants reporter.

Sporting News

Dallas is correctly priced as nine-point home favorites, and while they’ve had trouble covering spreads on Thanksgiving games, their elite pass rush figures to have a feast against a middle-of-the-pack Giants offensive line. Dallas will build off their dominant Week 11 showing with a second straight cover, sweeping the regular-season series over the Giants in the process. PREDICTION: Cowboys 30, Giants 17.

Another Cowboys cover.

There just doesn’t seem to be any confidence that the Giants can keep up with the Cowboys in this game. They have too few offensive weapons, they are really banged up physically, and the Cowboys pass rush is a monster right now. Take the Cowboys to cover.

