The Cowboys quarterback is openly adamant about adding another weapon by way of Odell Beckham Jr.

Dak Prescott did not dodge any questions surrounding coveted free agent Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, he wants to see the receiver in a Cowboys jersey and is willing to put the work in to make it happen. Beckham is deciding where his next home will be. The receiver tore his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl and has multiple suitors for his next home. Prescott says he’s communicated directly with OBJ about coming to Dallas. “When you are able to add a talent like Odell, that can be special. He obviously creates more weapons, for not only me, but for this offense, the playcaller, and gives more things for the defense to worry about.” Prescott told the media Tuesday. Jerry Jones confirmed earlier this week the Cowboys are planning to sit down with Beckham after Thanksgiving.

Long time Cowboys safety finds himself on the Hall of Fame ballot once again.

Three former Cowboys players advance to the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinal round, including Darren Woodson and DeMarcus Ware. The HOF round includes 28 modern-day semifinalists for the 2023 class, which will be revealed in February before the Super Bowl. Along with Ware and Woodson, former linebacker Zach Thomas, who spent one year in Dallas but the majority of his career with the Dolphins, also advanced to the semifinal round. Last year was Ware’s first season of eligibility and it was surprising to many when he was not announced as a member of the HOF class. It’s likely the Cowboys all-time leading sack artist will get that Gold Jacket in 2023.

Future Hall of Fame tackle Tyron Smith will enter back into the starting lineup upon return from injury.

When the Cowboys decided to move rookie Tyler Smith from his left tackle spot to left guard at the end of Sunday’s blowout loss to the Vikings, the initial speculation was that perhaps the team was getting him ready to play that position when veteran Tyron Smith returns next month. While it remains to be seen when the eight-time Pro Bowler will return, it does seem clear where he’s going to be, at least to owner/GM Jerry Jones. “Tyron will be at left tackle when he returns,” Jones said on 105.3 “The Fan” on Tuesday morning. “Easily,” Jones said of Tyler Smith, who spent the offseason playing left guard before Tyron’s injury. “I don’t mean to make something difficult in the very essence of playing tackle or guard, but that’s what they were doing was giving him reps there in anticipation of that or giving him reps in anticipation of [Jason] Peters basically playing left tackle in situations and him playing guard. But position flex as you well know is just tremendously valued in an offensive lineman, and we got some great coaches out there, and they want to develop that flex all the way across that offensive line.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was admiring Prescott’s performance against the Vikings.

Although Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an eternal optimist, there was clearly plenty to smile about after his team absolutely demolished the Minnesota Vikings on the road to the tune of a 40-3 victory. Not only did the Cowboys get a much-needed road win to help them sit comfortably at 7-3, but they also took down arguably one of the best teams in the NFL right now in seriously dominating fashion. “Well I think you saw Vintage Dak. You saw the Dak that I hope I get to see for ten more years at least. *long pause* Seriously. You saw Dak play the game that he and the coaches worked out to play, and he was right on the mark. He basically made the deicsion, made the play calls, made any change of call at the line of scrimmage. And boy he was right on the money with what they all agreed is how to play this team. When Dak Prescott does that… and he will do that because he’s so great at taking what he has in the classroom and what he does in practice to the game. That’s why I look at him as quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for a long time.”

The Cowboys climbed as high as #2 on Sports Illustrated's power rankings this week.

2. Dallas Cowboys (7–3) Last week: win at Minnesota, 40–3 Next week: vs. New York Giants The Cowboys are a multiple defense that is on the same page right now. They are healthy, deep with playmaking talent and can score against any opponent. If we’re looking seriously at deep playoff run potential, Dallas has all the necessary components (run game, quarterback efficiency, pass rush stars and an aggressive, shape-shifting secondary) to succeed. The Cowboys are one spot ahead of the Bills right now because Josh Allen seems a bit limited as he deals with a right elbow issue.

