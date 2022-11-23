Tony Pollard has a few career firsts in the Cowboys’ big win over the Minnesota Vikings. His exploits led to another first for the Dallas running back; Pollard was just named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Pollard finished the day with 80 yards rushing, 109 receiving, and two touchdowns as a receiver. His totals in the passing game were both career highs, as were the 189 total offensive yards he put up. It was also the first time that Pollard topped 100 receiving yards or had multiple touchdowns in the passing game.

It’s the first time a Cowboys player has been given the award in 2022. Dak Prescott was honored three times in 2021.

Already putting together the best season so far of his four-year NFL career, Pollard’s big day cemented his place among the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons. It also put him in some elite company in the Cowboys’ hallowed history at running back.

As with any player in a contract year, Pollard’s production can be bittersweet. While we revel in his accomplishments now and how he’s helping the Cowboys this season, he could very well be putting his free agency value outside of Dallas’ fiscal strategy in 2023.

Still, that’s a problem for the offseason. For now, we’re thoroughly enjoying Tony Pollard’s breakout season and look forward more versatile performances like the one against the Vikings.

Hopefully, he’s still got plenty left in the tank for the Giants this Thursday.