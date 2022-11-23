Dallas will have more than a few game-time decisions for Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants, with nine players either questionable to play or doubtful.

A sudden onslaught of illness is the main culprit for so many players’ statuses being up in the air. Among those questionable or doubtful with illnesses are primarily defensive players with defensive end Tarell Basham, defensive end Dante Fowler, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and safety Donovan Wilson all combating some sort of sickness.

Hankins and Basham are doubtful while the rest are questionable.

Cowboys ruled out LB Anthony Barr (hamstring). NT Johnathan Hankins (illness) and DE Tarell Basham (illness) are doubtful. S Donovan Wilson (illness) and DT Neville Gallimore (illness) were added to injury report and are among seven players questionable for Thursday vs. Giants. pic.twitter.com/Bko0WC4AJU — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 23, 2022

Star linebacker Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are both questionable but are expected to play.

Cowboys LB/DE Micah Parsons (knee/ankle) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot/illness) are both questionable, but both are expected to play — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 23, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott was full action in practice on Wednesday and cleared for play.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs will also be available for Dallas after practicing all week.

Osa Odighizuwa is questionable to play with a knee injury but the defensive tackle did get some limited reps in at practice throughout the week.

Linebacker Anthony Barr was ruled out and will have to wait a week or two to make his return to the lineup.

The Cowboys will call up some reinforcements.

OT Aviante Collins & DE Takk McKinley have been elevated to the active roster for Thursday’s game. Illness sweeping through the D-line room. McKinley should see his first action for the Cowboys against the NY Giants. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) November 23, 2022

