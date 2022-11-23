 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Giants injury report (Wednesday): Illness creates game-time decisions for Dallas

The latest news on Cowboys’ injuries.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas will have more than a few game-time decisions for Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants, with nine players either questionable to play or doubtful.

A sudden onslaught of illness is the main culprit for so many players’ statuses being up in the air. Among those questionable or doubtful with illnesses are primarily defensive players with defensive end Tarell Basham, defensive end Dante Fowler, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and safety Donovan Wilson all combating some sort of sickness.

Hankins and Basham are doubtful while the rest are questionable.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are both questionable but are expected to play.

Ezekiel Elliott was full action in practice on Wednesday and cleared for play.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs will also be available for Dallas after practicing all week.

Osa Odighizuwa is questionable to play with a knee injury but the defensive tackle did get some limited reps in at practice throughout the week.

Linebacker Anthony Barr was ruled out and will have to wait a week or two to make his return to the lineup.

The Cowboys will call up some reinforcements.

The Giants are having their own injury issues.

