Giants vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Dallas Cowboys are making their annual appearance in a Thanksgiving Day game. This year it is against an NFC rival, the New York Giants. Both of these teams have 7-3 records, but they are not being equally judged. The Cowboys rate much higher, and DraftKings Sportsbook has them as 10-point favorites heading into the game. That’s a healthy spread for two teams with identical records. So what gives?

The Cowboys are coming off a huge win against a team that only had one loss (40-3 over the Vikings) while the Giants just lost to the Detroit Lions. On top of that, the Giants have a MASH unit in terms of injury with plenty of players questionable or missing the game. The Cowboys are at home, always an advantage. The advanced stats say the Cowboys record is truly earned, while the Giants have had some fortunate wins along the way. Finally, the Cowboys have already beaten the Giants this year with Cooper Rush under center.

For all those reasons, the Cowboys are big favorites to enjoy their Thanksgiving Day turkey.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Nov 24th, 2022

Game time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker | N.Y. Giants SiriusXM 82 or 225 and the SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 138 or 226 and the SXM App | National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (7-3)

Giants record: (7-3)

Odds: Dallas -10, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Giants 17

Enemy blog: Big Blue View

