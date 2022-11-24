Could this offense be the key ingredient to a deep playoff run?

One of the team’s top receivers was traded eight months ago and another was injured to start the season. The Pro Bowl left tackle went down before the opener, the quarterback went down on opening night and the running back missed the first games of his career due to injury. Circumstances didn’t align for the Cowboys to get off to a fast offensive start. But as key players have returned, as Dak Prescott prepares for his fifth consecutive start since returning from a fractured thumb, this group is making significant strides. Dallas is averaging 35.2 points, 412.7 yards and has converted 55.7% of its third down opportunities in the four games heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the New York Giants. “We’ve done some good things over the last few weeks or so,” Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin said. “I think there is another level we can get to and unlike maybe in previous years, I think we’re primed to be peaking at the perfect time. “Still a lot to work on, but I am hopeful that the offense can continue to take steps.”

If Dallas can play even close to the level they did in Week 11, they will be a tough out come postseason.

While still absolutely thrilled over last week’s dominant victory over the Minnesota Vikings, it’s a good idea to take a look at what happened during the game to result in this kind of beatdown. Kellen Moore: I am also happy to say that Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore had some pretty darn good plays Sunday. It was very satisfying to see the offense finally look as it should. With the amount of talent that is on the team, it’s good to know that we can perform at this kind of level if we put forward the effort to make good plays and figure out how to get around the opponent team’s defense. Dak Prescott: YO, what happened? Quarterback Dak Prescott went off Sunday with amazing stats of 22/25 passes completed and 276 total yards. With two touchdowns, it’s amazing to see him play like this. I understand that a QB can’t perform this well “every” week, but I am glad that he had a good day, especially over a critical game like this one. Defense: Where to start? Only three points were allowed on a team that had an average of 25 points per game this season. I have to give a ton of credit to our cornerbacks for only allowing Quarterback Kirk Cousins to have 105 yards in this game which is the least amount of yards he has had this season.

Was there any doubt after the show he put on last week?

Even without starting the game last week, Tony Pollard took him the NFC’s top honor for offensive players. With his 80 rushing yards, combined with 109 receiving yards and two touchdown catches against Minnesota, Pollard was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday morning. It’s the first weekly honor of Pollard’s career and it occurred in a backup role as Ezekiel Elliott returning to the starting lineup. Still, the Cowboys have been making Pollard a big priority in the offense and it was evident in the team’s 40-3 blowout win over the Vikings. In the last three games, Pollard has rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears, followed by 115 yards and a score in Green Bay, and then the huge day in Minnesota, where Pollard became just the second running back in Cowboys history to record two TD receptions and 100+ receiving yards in the same game.

America’s Team needs to win on Thanksgiving in order to keep within striking distance of the Eagles for the division title.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off one of the most dominant wins in the NFL this season, but they have no time to celebrate as they are set to face off against their NFC East rival in the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. When these two teams faced off earlier this season, the Cowboys had backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. This week, however, Dak Prescott is back and looking very good in his third game back from a broken thumb. That means the Giants will have a different offensive style to defend this Thursday. Heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to be an easy one for this Giants offense. They are banged up along the offensive line and at wide receiver as well which is going to make things even tougher on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. You also have to take into account the confidence boost this Cowboys’ defense is going to have after holding the Minnesota Vikings’ explosive offense to just three points. To combat the effective Cowboys pass rush, the Giants are going to need to be able to run the football effectively early in order to try and slow the Cowboys down. This means that not only will Barkley need to have a strong game but his backup Matt Breida (and Daniel Jones) will have to be effective using their legs as well. If they are unable to get the ground game going, then the Giants’ effective screen passing game will need to be their next way of attacking the aggressive Cowboys attack.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.