Happy Thanksgiving. Week 12 in the NFL starts today with a triple header.

Leading things off are the Detroit Lions hosting the Buffalo Bills. On the road, DraftKings Sports Book has the Bills as 9.5-point favorites.

The middle game features the Dallas Cowboys at home against the New York Giants. The Cowboys are favored by 10 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll be posting separate game threads for that contest so look for those close to game time.

The final game has the Minnesota Vikings at home against the New England Patriots. In that game the Vikings are 3 -point favorites based on DraftKings Sportsbook odds.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Members of the BTB staff have been picking games using Tallysight. You can see the picks and explanations below. If you want the picks and score predictions for the Cowboys game, check out our picks article here.

Dave Halprin - As commendable a job that Dan Campbell has done with the Lions, they won’t have enough talent to stay with the Bills. But, the Lions will keep it close and cover the spread. The Vikings will be spoiling for a fight after getting demolished by Dallas. They will run away from the Patriots and cover the spread.

RJ Ochoa - Thanksgiving football is always a treat. With games bordering the Cowboys one every year we get to spend part of the day anxious and another part either joyful or depressed. I have a hard time seeing how the Bills and Vikings will not be celebrating when the night is over, hopefully the Cowboys are right there alongside them.

Matt Holleran - The Detroit Lions come into this matchup playing some good football. Detroit has won their last three games including getting road wins as the Bears and Giants. Unfortunately for the Lions, their luck is going to come to and end this week against the Bills. Josh Allen is going to have a field day against this Lions’ defense, and the Bills will walk away with an easy double-digit win.

After getting embarrassed by the Cowboys last Sunday, I think we see a big bounce back from the Minnesota Vikings this week. The Patriots’ offense, which was unable to score an offensive touchdown last week, won’t threaten Minnesota on defense like Dallas’ offense did. I see this being a low-scoring game but Kirk Cousins makes one more play then Mac Jones and the Vikings get the win.

David Howman - The Lions have looked impressive on their 3 game win streak while the Bills have struggled since Josh Allen got hurt. I still think Buffalo is too talented to lose to a Lions team that’s still building things up, but the final score may be closer than some expect.The Vikings have been fooling everyone all year by taking advantage of an easy schedule, and we saw what happened when they faced a real team in the Cowboys just a week ago. The Patriots might not be as good as Dallas, but their defense is no joke. Plus, this is a night game, and Kirk Cousins is notoriously bad after the sun goes down. Give me the Patriots.

Tom Ryle - The Lions had a big game last week to upset the Giants, who came into the game with seven wins. The Bills are a seen win team, and also from New York, but they are a much better one, I believe. Buffalo should win this one easily, especially if they can clear the snow and play this one in Orchard Park.

It is always hard to count out the Patriots with what they can do defensively. That could well spell trouble for Kirk Cousins and company, but I’m going to go with the home team to bounce back from the drubbing they just took at the hands of the Cowboys in this one. It might be the best game of the day, with the Vikings eking out a close one.

Tony Catalina - The Lions always seem to hang tough. A resilient group that seems to have adopted their head coaches persona as their identity. They may not be the most talented team in the league but you know you’re in for a tough game regardless. Thursday will just be one of those days where they will be outmatched. The Bills are talented and still have some things to prove to get on track. Josh Allen and company take care of business.A Bill Belichick team if nothing else is going to be gritty and a tough out, no matter the situation. The Vikings are fresh off a beat down that they will look to bounce back from but going against a well coached Patriots team is a tough get back game. Give me the Patriots in a tough low scoring affair.

Brian Martin - Give me the Bills over the Lions and the Vikings over the Patriots. I don’t think either game will be particularly close because I believe both Buffalo and Minnesota are just simply better teams than their Thanksgiving opponents.