More thread for the Cowboys and Giants game.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 2022 NFL Week 12
- Cowboys feast on Giants for Thanksgiving, win 28-20
- Cowboys vs. Giants 2022 Week 12 game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys vs. Giants 2022 Week 12 game day live discussion III
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys feast on Giants for Thanksgiving, win 28-20
- Cowboys vs. Giants 2022 Week 12 game day live discussion III
- Cowboys vs. Giants 2022 Week 12 game day live discussion II
- Cowboys vs. Giants 2022 Week 12 game day live discussion
- Cowboys vs Giants inactives: Anthony Barr, Johnathan Hankins out
- Cowboys vs Giants: Continuing NFC East dominance could bring early Christmas present at WR
Loading comments...