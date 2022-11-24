 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs Giants inactives: Anthony Barr, Johnathan Hankins out

Game-time decisions for the Cowboys and the Giants ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game.

By David Howman
/ new
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Cowboys are approaching kickoff for their annual Thanksgiving game, this time facing off against the division rival Giants. They’ve been managing an illness on the defensive side of the ball lately, and that’s seemingly had an impact on the inactive report.

Johnathan Hankins, Tarell Basham, and Kelvin Joseph all appeared on the injury report this week with an illness designation, and all are inactive for this game. Dante Fowler, Neville Gallimore, and Donovan Wilson were also listed as dealing with illness but are not inactive.

Linebacker Anthony Barr is once again inactive, though Mike McCarthy hinted at that earlier in the week. Also of note is veteran edge rusher Takk McKinley, who was called up from the practice squad for this game due to the illnesses along the defensive line. As it turned out, McKinley wasn’t necessary and he’s now inactive.

As for the Giants, their inactive list is compiled entirely of injured players, many of whom are starters. New York is dealing with a lot of injuries across the board, especially at offensive line and in the secondary, as they face off against the Cowboys today.

