The Cowboys are approaching kickoff for their annual Thanksgiving game, this time facing off against the division rival Giants. They’ve been managing an illness on the defensive side of the ball lately, and that’s seemingly had an impact on the inactive report.

Johnathan Hankins, Tarell Basham, and Kelvin Joseph all appeared on the injury report this week with an illness designation, and all are inactive for this game. Dante Fowler, Neville Gallimore, and Donovan Wilson were also listed as dealing with illness but are not inactive.

Cowboys used one of DE Takk McKinley’s three standard elevations to prepare for event that more defensive linemen would be unavailable today because of illness. Better to have McKinley as insurance and not need him than be short. DE Dante Fowler among those active today. https://t.co/zRAKj3zvTS — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 24, 2022

Linebacker Anthony Barr is once again inactive, though Mike McCarthy hinted at that earlier in the week. Also of note is veteran edge rusher Takk McKinley, who was called up from the practice squad for this game due to the illnesses along the defensive line. As it turned out, McKinley wasn’t necessary and he’s now inactive.

All 7 inactive players are injured.

No healthy scratches for Giants. https://t.co/PSVh9TNI6g — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 24, 2022

As for the Giants, their inactive list is compiled entirely of injured players, many of whom are starters. New York is dealing with a lot of injuries across the board, especially at offensive line and in the secondary, as they face off against the Cowboys today.