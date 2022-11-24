The Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants was being called the Beckham Bowl in some circles. Both franchises are interested in signing free agent Odell Beckham Jr., and Beckham is reportedly trying to decide where he would play. He wants to go to a contender and the idea was the winner of this game would give themselves a leg up in convincing him to sign.

Advantage, Cowboys.

Dallas got a 28-20 victory over Beckham’s former team, the Giants, and will now reportedly host the free agent wide receiver on December 5th.

FOX's @JayGlazer just reported that Odell Beckham Jr. will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, and that Giants' brass will huddle after this game and determine when an OBJ visit will happen — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 24, 2022

In reality, there are reportedly more suitors in the mix for Beckham than just Dallas and New York. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers have been mentioned as possible destinations.

It will be a nervous week or two for all teams looking to land Beckham’s services. But you can probably guess that more than anything, the type of contract he is offered will be the more convincing factor on where he signs than anything else. It may be free agency, but it’s never really free.