The Cowboys are trying to close in on the Eagles.

ARLINGTON – It was ugly and pretty. Maybe that’s how this Thanksgiving Day was supposed to go on a rainy day outside AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys completed a series sweep of the New York Giants, with a 28-20 victory late Thursday afternoon. Dallas (8-3) put New York (7-4) down not only in the NFC East title race, but also into a questionable position for making the playoffs. Though there is much to play for the next few weeks, the Cowboys have placed themselves in good shape with two consecutive home games forthcoming. Dallas completed a three-games-in-12-days stretch with two victories, a blowout win at Minnesota and this one over the Giants. We have five things to note from this game:

The Beckham saga heats up.

The Cowboys get the season sweep.

Four days after their most lopsided road victory in franchise history and a game that turned Jerry Jones into a believer that his team can win a Super Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys won again Thursday, beating the New York Giants 28-20. Both teams entered Thursday at 7-3, locked in a tight NFC East race behind the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys swept the season series over their division rivals with the win, improving to 8-3. The Giants fall to 7-4, now seemingly out of the hunt in their division. [...] The Cowboys swept the Giants for the second straight year, earning a potentially key playoff tiebreaker come January. They remain in the NFC East chase with the Eagles, hoping to make their Christmas Eve matchup at AT&T Stadium mean more than a division title. In the second half, Prescott threw two touchdown passes and stayed away from making key mistakes. The defense did not allow a point, with Micah Parsons adding his sixth multi-sack game of the season.

Don't doubt the Cowboys if you dislike eating crow.

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are trying to get on a role ... and are collecting apologies along the way. In Week 11, they not only conquered the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday afternoon, but they also conquered the expectations of NFL defender-turned-ESPN-analyst Ryan Clark. Like many after the Cowboys lost a late lead against the Green Bay Packers in last Sunday’s visit to Lambeau Field, Clark didn’t think the Cowboys would fare well against the NFC North-leading Vikings. He went as far as to place the Cowboys in “all heaps of trouble” leading into the anticipated showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium, especially after the Vikings stole a thrilling victory from the Buffalo Bills the week prior. To his credit, Clark returned to ESPN’s “Get Up!” program on Monday morning and spared no apology, his mea culpa encompassing nearly every aspect of a dominant Dallas defensive effort.

There was slight concern before the Cowboys blew the score apart.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Undermanned? Definitely. Undeterred? Definitely. Ultimately successful? Definitely not. The depleted Giants gave it a shot Thursday night but there would be no Thanksgiving festivities for them. They battled as hard as they could and took a 13-7 lead into halftime but did not have enough on either side of the ball to hold off the mistake-prone Cowboys. The second half could be entitled Domination Dallas as the Giants wilted and left AT&T Stadium on the wrong end of a 28-20 score. The Giants scored their only points of the second half with eight seconds left on Daniel Jones’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Richie James, making the final score look closer than the game actually was. It all came crashing down on the Giants and yet the Cowboys were so sloppy that it took them far too long to turn this into a comfortable margin.

Some plays still sting like they happened yesterday,

Nearly 30 years later, Jimmy Johnson still gets a bit frosty when reflecting on the epic blunder during a Thanksgiving ice storm that cost the Dallas Cowboys the game. Yes, that was Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett sliding on an icy field at Texas Stadium in an attempt to recover a blocked field goal in the final seconds against the Miami Dolphins. After Lett turned and raced more than 20 yards to mess up the play by making contact with the football, the Dolphins recovered at the 1-yard line to allow Pete Stoyanovich a second-chance, chip-shot field goal that lifted Miami to a 16-14 victory on Nov. 25, 1993. “It was crazy,” Johnson reflected this week for USA TODAY Sports. “How many times does it snow like that in Dallas on Thanksgiving? So, Joe Avezzano (special teams coach) came up to me because it snowed and we had an icy field and said, ‘What do you think about this idea: What if we take one of our big guys and put him in the middle? We might be able to block a low kick in the ice and snow.’

