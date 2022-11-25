Fourth Quarter

Eagles Kudos to Daboll man. Coached this team to 7 wins with an offense that is so bad it damn near sets the game of football back decades.

Bleedgreen93 | 19:10 EDT

I’ve seen recreational flag football teams with more explosive offenses.

phillyphighter3 | 19:11 EDT

(14:54) NYG punt

Giants 3 horrible play calls in a row. No chance.

Ughagain | 19:10 EDT

Giants Good grief that was bad.

AustenMillbarge | 19:10 EDT

Giants I can’t even begin to understand what they’re doing.

Jason Sehorn | 19:11 EDT

Giants Right now we’re just being outplayed…

ClutchPass | 19:12 EDT

Giants And most of you people thought the Giants were a playoff team? funny...

Jints 1 | 19:13 EDT

KevRich44 | 19:13 EDT

Giants The first half was nice but now this just looks like all the recent Dallas/Giants games.

Jason Sehorn | 19:14 EDT

Giants Calling 911 for TE abuse.

RunRodneyRun | 19:14 EDT

Giants Giants are getting embarrassed.

AustenMillbarge | 19:16 EDT

No they are not. Severely outmatched.

MOGGA | 19:16 EDT

Giants Could be 3rd and 1. Could be 3rd and 50. Doesn't matter. This defense full of braindead dogs will let them get it.

Calexander47 | 19:19 EDT

Giants It's not easy being a Giants fan.

AustenMillbarge | 19:19 EDT

Eagles Whatdya know… another blitz and another big play by the Cowboys. Just play defense. You don’t have to try and force the action every play. It’s killing them.

TheGreatJB99 | 19:20 EDT

(9:01) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb. *Play under review*

Giants That's a TD.

KevRich44 | 19:20 EDT

Giants No way. Heel out. When going backwards does not matter if toe is in. Entire foot has to be in.

Ughagain | 19:21 EDT

(9:01) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb. Caught the ball out of the end zone. Dallas challenged the incomplete pass ruling, and the play was Upheld.

(8:53) P.Hendershot left end for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 28 - NYG 13

Eagles Giants folding like lawn chairs.

TSPC37730 | 19:23 EDT

Giants 3 TDs from TEs.

supfrankie | 19:23 EDT

Giants Oh look, the Giants getting destroyed by Dallas tight ends, what else is new?

Rgodz | 19:25 EDT

Broncos Watching Ceedee Lamb and Dak Prescott put on a show under the national big lights makes me wonder when we will ever see something even approaching this level. I shouldn't be this depressed on a day when we're all fat and sassy with yummy food and family, but man, how long do we have wait until we match this level of play??

Strangedog | 19:29 EDT

Giants 6 minutes left. Better take some shots down field.

RunRodneyRun | 19:29 EDT

Giants Garbage time points incoming...The Giants with no sense of urgency.

Giantswin5th | 19:30 EDT

(4:43) D.Jones sacked at DAL 48 for -10 yards (M.Parsons)

Giants Hate to see Thomas get beat, especially by Parsons.

RussellStringerBell | 19:31 EDT

Panthers Micah Parson is eating Andrew Thomas' lunch - and he's the best young left tackle in the NFL!

adam carter | 19:32 EDT

Commanders We can eat the Giants alive.

Czechurself | 19:32 EDT

Giants 2nd half Dallas domination.

RunRodneyRun | 19:33 EDT

Giants And why aren’t we trying to score fast? Why milk the clock?

ClutchPass | 19:33 EDT

(3:17) 4th-and-9: D.Jones pass incomplete short right to I.Hodgins

NYG turnover on downs

Panthers Saquon B with only 16 touches, yeah Giants you wanna lose by making Daniel Jones win the game for you.

adam carter | 19:34 EDT

Panthers Micah Parsons is just ridiculous.

Dcangio09 | 19:34 EDT

He just made Dan Quinn into a future head coach again. What a difference a generational talent makes.

adam carter | 19:44 EDT

Giants Dak all day to survey the field. Jones always under the gun. End of story.

MOGGA | 19:34 EDT

Not to mention who Dak is throwing to compared to the Giants receivers.

Amos Jones | 19:35 EDT

MOGGA | 19:35 EDT

Giants We got lucky in the first half that Dallas made mistakes. The offense's ineptitude really showed in the second half.

DeacNJ1 | 19:34 EDT

Giants At least we know for a FACT that we're in dire need of a good QB for next year.

sexyscottish | 19:35 EDT

Giants Totally outclassed …. reality takes a huge bite out of an early season that looked too good to be true …

OldTimeGmen | 19:36 EDT

Eagles The Cowboys don't need any more points. It's over.

Masked Man | 19:40 EDT

Giants OBJ watching Jones throw behind all his recievers like NOPE.. Not getting hurt for that guy.

Giantswin5th | 19:40 EDT

Giants Lol. Jones is one of the last QBs that Odell would play with. He is TERRIBLE.

Calexander47 | 19:42 EDT

Giants It’s hard to watch Daniel Jones and say “Sign me up for this long term.”

Madhops | 19:44 EDT

Jets Jones just doesn't have it huh?

ZACHisoursavior | 19:44 EDT

(1:13) B.Maher 46 yard field goal is No Good

Commanders I've got Dallas -8.5. Don't want to see this final TD by the Giants.

Bill-in-Bangkok | 19:46 EDT

Giants Garbage time TD incoming.

Rgodz | 19:46 EDT

Eagles Giants had a ton of opportunities to win this game. Just couldn’t execute.

nononono | 19:47 EDT

sacksfuhls | 20:41 EDT

He said Dallas Sucks.

KenTheSailor | 21:53 EDT

sacksfuhls | 22:48 EDT

(0:08) D.Jones pass short left to R.James for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 28 - NYG 20

Eagles We might be able to beat the Giants. I think we're toast against Cowboyss in Dallas though.

ferventPundit1 | 19:54 EDT

Commanders Jimmy Johnson said during post game show that when the Cowboys are doing their thing, nobody in the league can beat them. Yuck.