It may be Black Friday in most of the country, but it’s all sunshine and unicorns in Cowboys Nation as the Cowboys celebrate Victory Friday and move to 8-3 with the win over the Giants. It wasn’t as clean of a win as the previous game against the Vikings, but beating an NFC East rival is always good.
Here’s your chance to relive what fans of other NFL teams were saying while they were watching the Cowboys outclass the Giants - via the comments made by those fans while watching the game.
Follow along as the drama unfolded on Thursday and the game inched towards its inevitable conclusion.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Giants
|Hold on to your butts fellas. I don’t think it will take very long to figure out how this is going to go.
|roar13 | 16:29 EDT
|Giants
|No sacks or negative yards = victory.
|EasyRider28 | 16:39 EDT
|(12:55) NYG punt
|Giants
|What a waste of a great punt.
|GiantsFirst | 16:40 EDT
|Giants
|Saquon needs new cleats or something, slipped twice already.
|Doctor Al | 16:40 EDT
|Giants
|Only 5 minutes in and at least 3 plays not made, including that punt. Freaking annoying thus far.
|lovemygmen | 16:42 EDT
|Giants
|Hope they're changing their cleats. 3 slips in the first 5 plays isn't good.
|Ascherr82 | 16:42 EDT
|Giants
|I will sign up for limiting to a field goal.
|roar13 | 16:42 EDT
|Giants
|The run D has to be better today if they have a chance. Don't want to see Dak, Zeke, Pollard and Lamb run all over them.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 16:44 EDT
|Giants
|Really they are going for it? Of course.
|roar13 | 16:44 EDT
|(11:40) 4th-and-2: E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 41 for 1 yard.
Turnover on downs
|Giants
|Nice, Go D!!
|RunRodneyRun | 16:45 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas paid the price for disrespecting our D.
|64 Year Fan | 16:45 EDT
|Giants
|This is why I hate Dallas with a passion!!! So cocky that they thought they would get that.
|Crazed Dog Days | 16:45 EDT
|Giants
|TD coming up. I'm strangely confident in the offense today.
|Timberland_Boat_Shoes | 16:46 EDT
|(10:47) D.Jones sacked at DAL 24 for -7 yards (D.Armstrong)
|Giants
|CANNOT settle for FG's today.
|sexyscottish | 16:47 EDT
|Giants
|Points on the board regardless of this drive. They are in the territory.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 16:48 EDT
|(9:44) NYG field goal is GOOD
DAL 0 - NYG 3
|Giants
|Skip Baseless this week called Pollard better than Barkley.
|Giantstep | 16:56 EDT
|Giants
|And here we go. All momentum gone. Dallas marching.
|roar13 | 16:57 EDT
|(7:15) D.Prescott pass short left intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED
|Giants
|INTERCEPTED!!
|sexyscottish | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|Interception!
|IronGiant18 | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|Have to have a TD off this turnover.
|64 Year Fan | 16:58 EDT
|Giants
|TD coming up. I'm strangely confident in the offense today.
|Timberland_Boat_Shoes | 16:59 EDT
|Giants
|HOW DO YOU MISS THAT THROW!? WTF!!
|sexyscottish | 17:02 EDT
|Because pressure.
|Giantstep | 17:03 EDT
|And a bad throw.
|64 Year Fan | 17:03 EDT
|U didn’t see the guy in his face?????
|81ta | 17:03 EDT
|Giants
|God I want the Cowboys to lose so bad but your QB is not making that happen lol
|PurpleTwinkies | 17:03 EDT
|(6:06) NYG punt
|Giants
|C'mon offense! You have to take advantage of free drives off of turnovers!
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 17:04 EDT
|Giants
|Of course 3 and out. All this team does. Even Browns have done better off turnovers than this team.
|Dior711 | 17:04 EDT
|Jets
|I wonder if the Giants should bench Jones.
|LawyerUp21$ | 17:05 EDT
|Eagles
|NYG play like Philly-light. RPO's, just with a worse QB, WRs, and line.
|PhillyKidinThe303 | 17:05 EDT
|Giants
|The Oline is weak, their Dline is insane, gonna be tough all night.
|KevRich44 | 17:05 EDT
|Giants
|We can’t get anything going on offense. Two turnovers and only 3 points is unacceptable.
|IronGiant18 | 17:05 EDT
|Giants
|I haven’t seen a single Giant wide receiver make a contested catch like Gallup just made all season long.
|roar13 | 17:08 EDT
|As Gallup makes another tough one... *face palm*
|Timberland_Boat_Shoes | 17:09 EDT
|Giants
|Dak looks good.
|sexyscottish | 17:09 EDT
|Giants
|The Cowboys have been completing some impressive throws.
|IronGiant18 | 17:09 EDT
|Helps having a REAL QB.
|sexyscottish | 17:10 EDT
|Those are all well-covered plays. Gallup is literally a real wide receiver who makes plays.
|roar13 | 17:11 EDT
|Giants
|Why can't our O run plays like that?
|EasyRider28 | 17:11 EDT
|Giants
|Prescott been perfect this drive. Good coverage. But to no avail.
|Ughagain | 17:13 EDT
|Giants
|So far, it looks like the Giants are playing as hard as they can, but are likely going to lose. That's my early take.
|lovemygmen | 17:14 EDT
|Second Quarter
|(14:55) E.Elliott up the middle for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 7 - NYG 3
|Giants
|Brutal. That’s just horrendous.
|roar13 | 17:15 EDT
|Giants
|Welp...it was bound to happen.
|sexyscottish | 17:15 EDT
|Giants
|If you have Lawrence and Williams. How can they run be up the middle for major yards?
|Ughagain | 17:16 EDT
|Giants
|If the Cowboys throw the ball again, McCarthy and Moore should be fired, cause we can’t stop them.
|Iommellial | 17:16 EDT
|200 percent. They are literally obliterating our DLine off the snap.
|roar13 | 17:17 EDT
|Giants
|I could have run through that hole.
|Jason Wise | 17:16 EDT
|Giants
|7-3 let's drive down the field and score here.
|Giantstep | 17:17 EDT
|Giants
|It really is David vs. Goliath here, the Cowboys are better than the Giants in every facet of the game.
|The Theme | 17:19 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas leads the league in penalties and not gonna get any at home today.
|Giantstep | 17:19 EDT
|Giants
|Can we leave Kafka in Dallas?
|LegionofBlue14 | 17:21 EDT
|Giants
|We literally can’t run the ball. Why the heck are we not calling plays like the first drive?
|roar13 | 17:21 EDT
|(9:28) S.Barkley up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 7 - NYG 10
|Giants
|Touchdown Saquon!
|IronGiant18 | 17:24 EDT
|Giants
|Alright it’s a game, we need some defense.
|Doctor Al | 17:25 EDT
|Giants
|Is it me or have we literally thrown more deep passes in one half than all the previous games combined??? Desperation mode??? Hmmm.
|BigBlueBallaz | 17:25 EDT
|You are not wrong.
|roar13 | 17:25 EDT
|Grinding it out won't work against the Cowboys.
|Lone Rhino | 17:27 EDT
|Giants
|Micah was out in that series.
|Doctor Al | 17:25 EDT
|He was hiding from Andrew Thomas.
|GiantsFirst | 17:26 EDT
|(8:40) DAL punts
|Giants
|Conservative ball control is not the answer here. Attack them.
|roar13 | 17:31 EDT
|49ers
|I want to see some delicious Skip Bayless tears today. Go Giants! Cowboys are overrated!!!
|Djo719 | 17:32 EDT
|Giants
|I would NEVER return punts in the NFL. You just get killed.
|Giantstep | 17:32 EDT
|I like watching them from the couch.
|roar13 | 17:32 EDT
|Eagles
|That was an epically long chips commercial.
|TSPC37730 | 17:34 EDT
|Giants
|Just getting nothing from our run game.
|roar13 | 17:35 EDT
|You have to have an O line to have a running game.
|64 Year Fan | 17:36 EDT
|I know. Why doesn’t Kafka know that?
|roar13 | 17:37 EDT
|Commanders
|The decision who to root for in this one is easy: Which team’s fans being unhappy today makes me most happy?
|Gravy Goodtime | 17:36 EDT
|Cowboys, they're insufferable atm thanks to 40-3.
|Czechurself | 17:39 EDT
|(7:40) NYG punt
|Giants
|3 and out.
|64 Year Fan | 17:36 EDT
|Giants
|Parsons so very quick.
|MOGGA | 17:37 EDT
|Giants
|That first series must have been scripted …. It had the Cowboys off balance and got guys open in space. Now it looks predictable and vanilla.
|roar13 | 17:38 EDT
|Good old Kafka.
|Giantstep | 17:38 EDT
|Giants
|Gallup is having a game.
|IronGiant18 | 17:40 EDT
|Giants
|That beautiful pocket Dak gets to scan the field from.
|roar13 | 17:40 EDT
|Giants
|Cool ball control strategy Kafka …. Meanwhile Cowboys marching.
|roar13 | 17:41 EDT
|Giants
|Gallup is dogging our corners.
|RussellStringerBell | 17:42 EDT
|Giants
|We won’t get a chance for a full offensive drive again till midway through the 3rd quarter down 2 scores.
|roar13 | 17:43 EDT
|Giants
|Wow. Another holding call against the Cowboys.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 17:46 EDT
|Giants
|Reading this thread you wouldn’t think we were winning with a bunch of backups.
|chuckdaily | 17:49 EDT
|Eagles
|It's crazy that not too long ago we were with the worst division in the NFL and now we're arguably the best.
|Fly Like An Eagle | 17:50 EDT
|Giants
|I’ve seen the Giants lose to the Cowboys almost this entire decade. I think a lot of us are hungry to finally win one against Dak….
|Jason Wise | 17:51 EDT
|Eagles
|Close game. The longer the Cowboys let NY hang around, the more the Giants will believe they can win this game. Cowboys are already melting down and it's a 3-point game in the second quarter. Next 10 days will be hilarious to watch if they lose.
|KenTheSailor | 17:52 EDT
|(2:00) D.Prescott pass deep middle intended for C.Lamb INTERCEPTED
|Giants
|2nd interception of the day!
|IronGiant18 | 17:53 EDT
|Giants
|Money!
|RunRodneyRun | 17:53 EDT
|Giants
|Absolutely huge.
|roar13 | 17:53 EDT
|Giants
|They have to do something with it this time.
|Wayward_Son | 17:53 EDT
|Giants
|We don’t have time or protection for these traditional drop backs.
|roar13 | 17:57 EDT
|Giants
|3 shots at the end zone and a FG..?
|Giantswin5th | 18:02 EDT
|(0:00) NYG field goal is GOOD
DAL 7 - NYG 13
|Giants
|The Giants take a 6 point lead into the half.
|IronGiant18 | 18:04 EDT
|Giants
|Points on the board to end the half. Very important.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 18:05 EDT
|Giants
|O wow . . . the Jonas Brothers. Think I'll take a dump.
|Snap Shot | 18:05 EDT
|Giants
|The way this game is flowing is literally taking a bit of time off of my life. This is freaking intense.
|lovemygmen | 18:07 EDT
|Giants
|I don't care how but I want us to spoil Thanksgiving in Texas.
|Culeblaugrana77 | 18:10 EDT
|Eagles
|Blogging the Boys in full meltdown.
|Fly Like An Eagle | 18:11 EDT
|It’s only halftime and they are only 6 pts behind. Seems a little early for a meltdown. Mild panic, maybe
|nononono | 18:13 EDT
|Surely nothing compares to BGN meltdowns, which happen when when we are up.
|AK 74 | 18:31 EDT
|Eagles
|I'm less worried about the Cowboys than I am the Giants at this juncture.
|T0ro | 18:13 EDT
|You are detached from reality if you fear the Giants more than the Cowboys.
|GBAB1973 | 21:03 EDT
|Giants
|Gotta admit, after the complete beatdown the Cowboys gave the 8-1 Vikings last week, I didn't give us much of a chance especially being on the road in a short week, yet here we are...
|Fast-Eddie | 18:24 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Giants
|Why do we come out flat on defense after the half, week after week?
|Timberland_Boat_Shoes | 18:28 EDT
|Chiefs
|Giants defense coming out of the half just a hair too aggressive.
|NHChiefsfan | 18:29 EDT
|Giants
|The only time we can stop the run is on 4th and one.
|EasyRider28 | 18:34 EDT
|Giants
|If Dallas scores a TD our chances of winning dwindle quite a bit even though we'd only be down one.
|Fast-Eddie | 18:35 EDT
|Giants
|Man, this is a wear-you-down, clock-eating drive.
|roar13 | 18:35 EDT
|Giants
|This drive ate half the 3rd quarter.
|roar13 | 18:38 EDT
|That's good for us. We can't get into a track meet with these guys.
|RGVcuse | 18:40 EDT
|Giants
|Darn. Cannot get off field if you blitz and don’t get home. With our DB’s that is no bueno.
|Ughagain | 18:38 EDT
|Eagles
|Sooo frustrating watching the Giants blitz every other play. Just asking to get burned.
|TheGreatJB99 | 18:39 EDT
|Giants
|Can't stand McCarthy.
|blue-badger | 18:42 EDT
|Giants
|How is it possible that this many players can be injured on one team after only half a season?
|AustenMillbarge | 18:43 EDT
|(7:21) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz for 15 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 14 - NYG 13
|Giants
|Absolutely horrendous, brutal, soul-destroying drive.
|roar13 | 18:44 EDT
|Giants
|Dang. Coverage has not been bad. Throws and catches are just better.
|Ughagain | 18:45 EDT
|Eagles
|How are the Giants 7-3? I will never understand it.
|phillyphighter3 | 18:46 EDT
|Giants
|Offense needs to somehow come out and be in sync after not being on the field for over an hour.
|roar13 | 18:47 EDT
|Giants
|Anyone seen Golladay? Asking for a fanbase.
|onthemound10 | 18:48 EDT
|Giants
|We will now drive the ball 45 yards, take 6 minutes off the clock, and have to punt...
|Fast-Eddie | 18:48 EDT
|(5:40) D.Jones sacked at NYG 40 for -1 yards (M.Parsons)
|Giants
|Here comes the bloodbath.
|AustenMillbarge | 18:51 EDT
|Giants
|Punt it.
|blue-badger | 18:51 EDT
|(4:11) 4th-and-1: D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Barkley
NYG turnover on downs
|Giants
|C'mon Barkley..
|RGVcuse | 18:52 EDT
|Giants
|What the heck was that throw Daniel?
|onthemound10 | 18:52 EDT
|Giants
|That’s game.
|roar13 | 18:52 EDT
|Giants
|That’s not a great throw but Barkley absolutely has to catch that.
|Ughagain | 18:52 EDT
|Giants
|Well there goes the neighborhood.
|Harry Paratestes | 18:52 EDT
|Commanders
|I would chip Parsons on every single play. He would hate life after being hit in the shins 58 times in a row.
|IrishSkins | 18:53 EDT
|Giants
|Jones and Barkley both letting us down rn.
|RussellStringerBell | 18:53 EDT
|Giants
|I hope they don’t just fold now.
|Jason Sehorn | 18:53 EDT
|They just did man.
|roar13 | 18:53 EDT
|Giants
|Gonna draft 6 CBs this year, I don't care.
|onthemound10 | 18:56 EDT
|Giants
|Lmao….. the implosion. This is the disaster we all predicted. Just needed to tease us and give us hope first.
|roar13 | 18:57 EDT
|Giants
|HOW DID WE HAVE 10 ON THE FIELD FOR THAT 4TH DOWN PLAY WHAAATTT
|onthemound10 | 18:57 EDT
|Giants
|Very frustrating third quarter.
|Ughagain | 18:59 EDT
|Giants
|Their stars making plays. Giants stars not so much.
|Ughagain | 19:19 EDT
|You mean star. We have one.
|Bellomy150 | 19:19 EDT
|Giants
|It's like grown men against kids with their receivers against our undersized, inexperienced and beat up secondary...
|Fast-Eddie | 19:19 EDT
|(2:02) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 21 - NYG 13
|Giants
|Maybe in my lifetime we will be able to cover a TE.
|yahyahs8440 | 19:01 EDT
|Only if you are 5 years old or younger.
|Ughagain | 19:07 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas TEs, stuff of Giants nightmares.
|supfrankie | 19:02 EDT
|Year after year after year after year. Covering tight ends is the Giants kryptonite. The ghost of Jason Witten lives on.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 19:03 EDT
|Giants
|We're only down 8 yet it feels like 20...
|Fast-Eddie | 19:02 EDT
|Giants
|I’m have PTSD memories of Witten after that TD.
|ClutchPass | 19:03 EDT
|Giants
|I can handle a Giants loss, but a loss to this team gets my bowels in a knot.
|AustenMillbarge | 19:05 EDT
|Eagles
|Amazing how Barkley is almost non-existent in big games. The Giants will give it to him 50 times against the Eagles though.
|phillyphighter3 | 19:06 EDT
|Giants
|Running on 2nd and long is the most infuriating play call in the NFL
|Ascherr82 | 19:07 EDT
|But we continue to do it.
|MOGGA | 19:07 EDT
|Giants
|Another 3rd and long. Ugh.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 19:08 EDT
|Giants
|Two runs in a row. This is looking familiar.
|MrBenks | 19:08 EDT
|Giants
|Kakfka setting them up to fail.
|roar13 | 19:09 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Eagles
|Kudos to Daboll man. Coached this team to 7 wins with an offense that is so bad it damn near sets the game of football back decades.
|Bleedgreen93 | 19:10 EDT
|I’ve seen recreational flag football teams with more explosive offenses.
|phillyphighter3 | 19:11 EDT
|(14:54) NYG punt
|Giants
|3 horrible play calls in a row. No chance.
|Ughagain | 19:10 EDT
|Giants
|Good grief that was bad.
|AustenMillbarge | 19:10 EDT
|Giants
|I can’t even begin to understand what they’re doing.
|Jason Sehorn | 19:11 EDT
|Giants
|Right now we’re just being outplayed…
|ClutchPass | 19:12 EDT
|Giants
|And most of you people thought the Giants were a playoff team? funny...
|Jints 1 | 19:13 EDT
|Shut up.
|KevRich44 | 19:13 EDT
|Giants
|The first half was nice but now this just looks like all the recent Dallas/Giants games.
|Jason Sehorn | 19:14 EDT
|Giants
|Calling 911 for TE abuse.
|RunRodneyRun | 19:14 EDT
|Giants
|Giants are getting embarrassed.
|AustenMillbarge | 19:16 EDT
|No they are not. Severely outmatched.
|MOGGA | 19:16 EDT
|Giants
|Could be 3rd and 1. Could be 3rd and 50. Doesn't matter. This defense full of braindead dogs will let them get it.
|Calexander47 | 19:19 EDT
|Giants
|It's not easy being a Giants fan.
|AustenMillbarge | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|Whatdya know… another blitz and another big play by the Cowboys. Just play defense. You don’t have to try and force the action every play. It’s killing them.
|TheGreatJB99 | 19:20 EDT
|(9:01) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb. *Play under review*
|Giants
|That's a TD.
|KevRich44 | 19:20 EDT
|Giants
|No way. Heel out. When going backwards does not matter if toe is in. Entire foot has to be in.
|Ughagain | 19:21 EDT
|(9:01) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb. Caught the ball out of the end zone. Dallas challenged the incomplete pass ruling, and the play was Upheld.
|(8:53) P.Hendershot left end for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 28 - NYG 13
|Eagles
|Giants folding like lawn chairs.
|TSPC37730 | 19:23 EDT
|Giants
|3 TDs from TEs.
|supfrankie | 19:23 EDT
|Giants
|Oh look, the Giants getting destroyed by Dallas tight ends, what else is new?
|Rgodz | 19:25 EDT
|Broncos
|Watching Ceedee Lamb and Dak Prescott put on a show under the national big lights makes me wonder when we will ever see something even approaching this level. I shouldn't be this depressed on a day when we're all fat and sassy with yummy food and family, but man, how long do we have wait until we match this level of play??
|Strangedog | 19:29 EDT
|Giants
|6 minutes left. Better take some shots down field.
|RunRodneyRun | 19:29 EDT
|Giants
|Garbage time points incoming...The Giants with no sense of urgency.
|Giantswin5th | 19:30 EDT
|(4:43) D.Jones sacked at DAL 48 for -10 yards (M.Parsons)
|Giants
|Hate to see Thomas get beat, especially by Parsons.
|RussellStringerBell | 19:31 EDT
|Panthers
|Micah Parson is eating Andrew Thomas' lunch - and he's the best young left tackle in the NFL!
|adam carter | 19:32 EDT
|Commanders
|We can eat the Giants alive.
|Czechurself | 19:32 EDT
|Giants
|2nd half Dallas domination.
|RunRodneyRun | 19:33 EDT
|Giants
|And why aren’t we trying to score fast? Why milk the clock?
|ClutchPass | 19:33 EDT
|(3:17) 4th-and-9: D.Jones pass incomplete short right to I.Hodgins
NYG turnover on downs
|Panthers
|Saquon B with only 16 touches, yeah Giants you wanna lose by making Daniel Jones win the game for you.
|adam carter | 19:34 EDT
|Panthers
|Micah Parsons is just ridiculous.
|Dcangio09 | 19:34 EDT
|He just made Dan Quinn into a future head coach again. What a difference a generational talent makes.
|adam carter | 19:44 EDT
|Giants
|Dak all day to survey the field. Jones always under the gun. End of story.
|MOGGA | 19:34 EDT
|Not to mention who Dak is throwing to compared to the Giants receivers.
|Amos Jones | 19:35 EDT
|Facts!
|MOGGA | 19:35 EDT
|Giants
|We got lucky in the first half that Dallas made mistakes. The offense's ineptitude really showed in the second half.
|DeacNJ1 | 19:34 EDT
|Giants
|At least we know for a FACT that we're in dire need of a good QB for next year.
|sexyscottish | 19:35 EDT
|Giants
|Totally outclassed …. reality takes a huge bite out of an early season that looked too good to be true …
|OldTimeGmen | 19:36 EDT
|Eagles
|The Cowboys don't need any more points. It's over.
|Masked Man | 19:40 EDT
|Giants
|OBJ watching Jones throw behind all his recievers like NOPE.. Not getting hurt for that guy.
|Giantswin5th | 19:40 EDT
|Giants
|Lol. Jones is one of the last QBs that Odell would play with. He is TERRIBLE.
|Calexander47 | 19:42 EDT
|Giants
|It’s hard to watch Daniel Jones and say “Sign me up for this long term.”
|Madhops | 19:44 EDT
|Jets
|Jones just doesn't have it huh?
|ZACHisoursavior | 19:44 EDT
|(1:13) B.Maher 46 yard field goal is No Good
|Commanders
|I've got Dallas -8.5. Don't want to see this final TD by the Giants.
|Bill-in-Bangkok | 19:46 EDT
|Giants
|Garbage time TD incoming.
|Rgodz | 19:46 EDT
|Eagles
|Giants had a ton of opportunities to win this game. Just couldn’t execute.
|nononono | 19:47 EDT
|Huh?
|sacksfuhls | 20:41 EDT
|He said Dallas Sucks.
|KenTheSailor | 21:53 EDT
|Aahhh. I didn't pick up on that.
|sacksfuhls | 22:48 EDT
|(0:08) D.Jones pass short left to R.James for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 28 - NYG 20
|Eagles
|We might be able to beat the Giants. I think we're toast against Cowboyss in Dallas though.
|ferventPundit1 | 19:54 EDT
|Commanders
|Jimmy Johnson said during post game show that when the Cowboys are doing their thing, nobody in the league can beat them. Yuck.
|RagsToRigginsIsBack | 20:25 EDT
Loading comments...