The Dallas Cowboys are winners of their last two and as a reward for their hard work they have a week and a half to kick their feet up, rest, relax, and recover. It will not be until Sunday, December 4th that we see the Cowboys again when they host the Indianapolis Colts, a game that will take place on Sunday Night Football. With that game on primetime, you can bet that the NBC broadcast will be talking about the biggest stories involving America’s Team and right now one of them has to do with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and whether or not he will join them.

The Cowboys have been very forward about their recruitment of Beckham and how much they would like to add him to their team. Just this past Sunday morning Dallas was named as one of the reported final two teams on Beckham’s list with the New York Giants being the other which set up what people jokingly referred to as the Beckham Bowl on Thanksgiving Day, a game which the Cowboys won.

After their Thanksgiving performance, the Cowboys answered more questions about OBJ in a par-for-the-course sort of way. A few hours before that game even happened though FOX’s Jay Glazer reported that Odell was set to visit the Cowboys on Monday, December 5th so this story likely is not going anywhere for a while.

Before then, it appears that Beckham will be a bit busy. On Friday morning it was reported by Josina Anderson that Beckham will visit both the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills before visiting the Cowboys.

All three of those teams (Giants, Bills, Cowboys) played on Thanksgiving and are now available to take a small break before focusing on their next opponent. While the Giants and Cowboys may have been reported to be Beckham’s final two teams the Bills, Chiefs, and Ravens are certainly all fair considerations given their standings in the playoff picture.

We will see how this works out.