You don’t have to tell my Writer’s Block co-host, Jess Nevarez, about the Cowboys when it comes to penalties. Whenever they seem to average more than ten in a game, it doesn’t go their way. After having 13 on Thursday, Dak Prescott knows it’s an area they need to clean up.

“We’ve got to, first off, stop with the penalties.” Prescott said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined.’’ In the first two quarters of the Thanksgiving game, Dallas was called for seven penalties while Prescott threw two interceptions. ... all of which helped out the Giants to a 13-7 halftime lead. Some will blame the penalties on having a short week of preparation. But being heavily-penalized is nothing new for the Cowboys. Dallas entered Thursday as the fifth-most penalized team in the NFL. A 13-penalty outing later, they are tied with the Denver Broncos for first at 83. And yes, this is reminiscent of last year, when Dallas was also No. 1 in an unfortunate category. The Cowboys must, Dak said, “Stop hurting ourselves on drives and self-inflicted wounds – whether it be me turning the ball over, being too aggressive or not on the same page as receivers, false starts. “We’ve got to clean all of that stuff up.”

The Cowboys continue to set records on Thanksgiving. Last season, the matchup between Dallas and the Las Vegas Raiders brought in over 40 million viewers, which broke the record for a Thanksgiving viewing. On Thursday, they found a way to top that.

The Thanksgiving afternoon game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys set the mark for the most-watched NFL regular-season game on record. The Cowboys 28-20 victory on Fox averaged 42 million viewers, according to Nielsen, surpassing the 41.55 million average for the Dec. 3, 1990, Monday night game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers on ABC. Average viewer record numbers date to 1988. The average viewership for the three Thanksgiving Day games on Thursday was 33.5 million, surpassing the previous high of 32.9 million in 1993, when two games were aired. The average was also up 6% over last year’s average of 31.6 million. The Buffalo Bills 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on CBS was the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game on record with a 31.6 million average. The night game between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings averaged 25.9 million, the second-highest audience for a Thanksgiving night contest. The Vikings’ 33-26 victory was surpassed only by the 2015 game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers (27.8 million).

The Cowboys just played three games in 12 days. Their first against the Green Bay Packers was a disappointment, but they came back to dominate the Minnesota Vikings for their best performance of the season. Even though it looked that way, here is a case for why Thursday’s win was the best of the season.

Four days ago, the Cowboys went to Minnesota to face the hottest team in the NFL and embarrassed them in a way they’ve never done to a team on the road. The 40-3 blowout win sent a message to the rest of the NFL just what the Cowboys are capable of. And what happened only a few days later? They scratched and clawed and fought past a division team that has struggled of late and dealt with a rash of injuries and illnesses. The 28-20 win might not be as glamorous as the 37-point thrashing … OK, let’s be clear, it wasn’t at all. But I’m going to say this and I truly mean it. It’s not just a festive Happy Thanksgiving, everyone-have-a-turkey-leg type of statement: This win was a better win for the Cowboys than last Sunday in Minnesota. Yes, I really believe that. Not for the fans, and certainly not for the bettors (ouch, on that backdoor cover), but for the very big picture. Like, a picture that extends to 2023 and maybe deep into January. This is the type of win that can carry the Cowboys in the postseason. To win in the playoffs, you have to grind. You have to fight. And more than anything, you have to adjust, especially when things aren’t going as planned. That’s probably the best part of the Cowboys’ win here on Thanksgiving Day against the Giants, which also ended a three-game losing streak on this holiday.

With the Odell Beckham Jr Bowl in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now on the Super Bowl champion. The Cowboys have been the loudest ones to recruit him, but that doesn’t mean the wide receiver won’t field some options.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams. At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he proved in last year’s stint with the Rams on their Super Bowl run. As such, several contenders are interested in Beckham’s services as the season nears the homestretch. According to a new report from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham will visit the Giants, Bills and Cowboys, in that order, in early December as he begins the process of selecting his new team. Visits have yet to be set up with the Chiefs and Ravens, but according to Anderson, conversations will continue with those two franchises as well. The 30 year-old Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five scores in 14 games last season. All five touchdowns came after he was traded from the Browns to the Rams.

