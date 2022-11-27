Those that were looking at Sean Payton as a contingency plan should something happen with Mike McCarthy, may have to look at other options. Sean Payton has sights set on some teams besides the Cowboys.

The 58-year-old ex-Saints coach appears to be enjoying his year away from the bench after slithering out of his New Orleans deal to 100%, absolutely, totally not grab another coaching gig after some time on television. If it happens, that was never his intention, but hey, sometimes things change along the way. You simply have to believe the man. Payton was a popular pick to lead the Cowboys out of the tunnel in 2023, thanks in large part to his history as an assistant in Dallas, as well as Jerry Jones’ preference to always make the loudest move possible. According to recent intel, though, Payton has his eyes on two other currently-occupied positions. Sources say Payton is intrigued by the Arizona Cardinals job, which is Kliff Kingsbury’s at the moment, as well as Brandon Staley’s Chargers job.

After improving to 8-3 after winning on Thanksgiving, the Dallas have more to be thankful for as they have a favorable schedule over the next few weeks.

“To be very clear, the Dallas Cowboys have accomplished nothing in the grand scheme of things. Division titles, conference championships, Super Bowls - none of them are won during the week of Thanksgiving. Obviously, though, the Cowboys have set themselves up well as the important months of the season start to come into picture. The next three games for the Cowboys are all against AFC South teams. If you are going to lose, ideally you want to do so against the opposing conference given that those games mean the least as far as tiebreakers are concerned. Objectively speaking though it is difficult to see the Cowboys losing any one of these next three AFC South games. The Indianapolis Colts have had a nice infusion of energy it seems, but they are still not a good football team. Somehow the Houston Texans are even worse than them, and the Jacksonville Jaguars cannot seem to put it all together for the 100th year in a row (by the way Dallas is going to visit Jacksonville in December for the first time since 2006 which is pretty cool).”

Late in Thursday’s game, linebacker Micah Parsons was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and Cowboys fans were unsure as to why. Now we know why.

“Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited Parsons with words that caused the Dallas star to “full-on punch” him in the chin with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The TV broadcast opted to not show the interaction, but Parsons - the leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year - was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, which led to the Giants scoring a touchdown four plays later. “He’ll get (fined),’’ Gates said after the game. “He must not like his money,” said Gates, who said he was trash-talking with Parsons. “I told him, ‘Come on, I know you want to (punch me).’ He took me up on it.”

When Peyton Hendershot scored against the Giants, the Dallas tight ends gave us arguably the best celebration of the season. If the No Fun League (NFL) takes the exception, the team’s veterans got it covered.

“That all four tight ends were on the field together made the moment even better. The celebration, of course, recalled a mid-December game in 2016 when running back Ezekiel Elliott leaped into the kettle after scoring on a run versus Tampa Bay. He drew a 15-yard penalty. “I definitely have to give them their props,” Elliott said Thursday night of his teammates’ more elaborate sequel. “They topped me. They topped my kettle celebrations. I’m a little jealous they didn’t let me in on it. But I love those tight ends; we’ve got a hell of a tight end room. All four of them are playing great ball.” In 2018, Elliott upped the ante by dropping $21 cash in the kettle after a Thanksgiving Day touchdown against Washington. Later in the same game, he picked up Prescott and deposited him in the bucket, too. He was flagged again and subsequently fined $13,369 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct. Thursday’s new kettle celebration wasn’t flagged on the field. And the team’s leaders told the tight ends not to worry about any monetary punishments that may be levied. “It was great,” Prescott told reporters of the Whac-A-Mole stunt. “The guys told me about it earlier in the week. They were worried about getting fined or getting a penalty. We said, ‘Make sure you are up two touchdowns. We have a couple of guys that can help with the fines, so go for it.’”

Hall of famer and Cowboys legend Deion Sanders may be leaving for greener pastures.

“Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming Jackson State into a superpower at the FCS level. The Tigers are 22-2 over the past two seasons, including 16-0 in SWAC play with a trip to the Celebration Bowl in 2021. Prior to Sanders, Jackson State had not won a conference championship since 2007. There are few programs that need a shot in the arm quite as much as Colorado. The Buffaloes have faded into complete obscurity since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Colorado has just two winning seasons since joining the league with one coming under recently fired coach Karl Dorrell during the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020. The Buffaloes went 4-13 under his watch following that campaign. Sanders would immediately bring excitement to a program is desperate need of attention. He made waves when Jackson State signed cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2022. Nine other Power Five transfers joined the FCS power in 2022. Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, has also emerged as a nationally-relevant quarterback after throwing for more than 6,000 yards and 62 touchdowns over the past two seasons.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.