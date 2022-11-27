The Dallas Cowboys are off on Sunday which offers an opportunity for all of us to watch the redzone channel and put our emotions squarely behind our fantasy football teams. Best of luck to you, unless you have players on your roster that I am going up against myself of course.

But while the Cowboys may not be playing a game, they are, of course, making headlines in the news. As you can likely assume Sunday brought a new batch of rumors and reports concerning Dallas and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. because, well, of course.

NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that Beckham would be visiting the Cowboys on December 5th which we covered here at BTB as the weekend began. ESPN went a step further in adding word from an anonymous NFL executive who believes that Dallas, despite not being the first visit Beckham will take, will be his choice.

Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: “It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

It appears that this executive simply relayed the odds that one oddsmaker has for who will land Beckham which isn’t exactly a high level of analysis, but the Cowboys are the favorites for a reason given their standing within the overall playoff picture in the NFC East.

Beckham will reportedly visit the Giants and Bills before he visits Dallas, and while Buffalo is certainly a Super Bowl contender, the arrow is pointing squarely up on the Cowboys right now.

The Giants have lost two games in a row and have a bit of a tough go as far as their remaining schedule is concerned. They are certainly not going to win the division and could even fall out of the playoff situation in the NFC. For what it’s worth, FiveThirtyEight currently has their chances to be a playoff team below 50%.

Meanwhile in Dallas the Cowboys are listed with chances to make the playoffs over 99% and are just one loss away from the Philadelphia Eagles (a non-Dallas loss to be clear) from controlling their own destiny in the NFC East. If the Cowboys get that Eagles loss and any loss from the Minnesota Vikings, then they are in control of their own destiny for the number one seed in the NFC. When you consider the easy-on-paper path that Dallas has in December, it is hard to see how Beckham would not consider them his ideal opportunity.

This is going to be a story until Beckham is on a team, so buckle up and hold on.

Update: 12:10pm ET

Odell seems to be having fun on the internet. Take a look at his most recently-liked tweet.

This is Odell Beckham Jr.’s most recently-liked tweet. pic.twitter.com/H1p6RFSnES — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 27, 2022

Round and round we go!