The Dallas Cowboys reached 8-3 on the year when they defeated their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, on Thanksgiving Day. That’s good for the third-best record in the NFC, and they are still trying to track down the Philadelphia Eagles for the division crown. They are overwhelming favorites to land a playoff berth.

The Indianapolis Colts, on the other hand, have already fired their head coach and have benched, and started again, their quarterback. They are 4-6-1 on the season and are fighting for relevance. Only their defense is keeping them around.

So when they go on the road to face the Cowboys on Sunday night in Week 13, you would guess they would be underdogs. You'd be right. The Cowboys open up as 9-point favorites against the Colts according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ever since last season when the Colts collapsed and missed the playoffs with help from Carson Wentz, the franchise has been in turmoil. Matt Ryan was signed and started the year, but then got benched, only to be brought back by new coach Jeff Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been a steady ship even when navigating some injury-filled waters, including the absence of Dak Prescott. Given how well they are playing defense right now, and the rejuvenated offense that seems to be hitting its stride, those nine points seem about right for the spread.