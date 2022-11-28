Hopefully, no Dallas players will be able to play in the Pro Bowl.

Demarcus Lawrence, Defensive End Where would the Cowboys’ defense be without the play of DeMarcus Lawrence? While he is not the most talked-about defender, he is still very important. Lawrence has 44 total tackles, six sacks, and eight tackles for loss this season, but his play in the run game has made the biggest impact on the defense. DeMarcus Lawrence ranks 2nd among all EDGEs in total stops (20) this season. #Cowboys — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 21, 2022 The biggest weakness for the Dallas defense has been their inability to stop the run, so the continued elite play of Lawrence in that area is crucial. While his counting stats, like sacks and tackles for loss, are not amongst the league’s best, if the genuine best edge defenders are elected to the Pro Bowl, “Tank” should be one of them.

How has Tyler Biadez played this year at center? — Donald Andrews (@modrews07) November 25, 2022 The most underrated player on the Dallas Cowboys offensive line has been C Tyler Biadasz. He had a rough start in his rookie season but you can see the growth in 2021 and 2022. He is having a good season. Playing 720 snaps and has allowed no sacks through week 12. Kudos to the Cowboys for finding him in fourth round of the draft. Biadasz is a slightly above average starting center in the NFL. This says a lot about the player and the player development in Dallas. He has been quite solid this season. He has not been the weak link on the offensive line. Will be see Antonio Calloway any time soon and how far away is James Washington — Mista Rose (@KING_in_MEMPHIS) November 25, 2022 Not this year. I believe Antonio Callaway is a future stash. Coming out of college some compared him to Stefon Diggs because of hands and speed but poor decisions off the field have been his biggest hurdles. Four weeks ago, it was said James Washington was close to returning. I have a strong feeling his status is tied to whether Dallas signs Odell Beckham or not. Let’s say Dallas doesn’t sign Beckman (and I am starting to have my doubts they will). I can see James Washington returning by week 15 – if not sooner. But will he provide any kind of impact that late into the season? Let’s see how it all plays out.

Gates said Parsons “full-on punched” him in the chin to draw the penalty and that he expected the New York officiating office to throw him out of the game. “I’m surprised he didn’t get ejected, but New York said it was open-handed. He’ll get [fined]. He must not like his money,” Gates said of Parsons, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com. Gates also said he got under Parsons’ skin, noting, “I’m not the best football player, so I’ve got to do other things to try to help out the team.” Parsons saw that quote from Gates and didn’t take kindly to it, tweeting, “When he says others things that means play dirty, take cheap shots and try to hurt other opponents!! I’m never going to intentionally try and hurt another player but we constantly allow this in the league!” The NFL will review both players’ actions for potential league discipline, and any fines would be announced on Friday.

Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday after police say the free agent wide receiver was “in and out of consciousness” and refused to leave the airplane when asked. According to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called to the airport for a medical emergency after the flight crew expressed concern that Beckham was seriously ill. “The flight crew was concerned for a passenger [Mr. Odell Beckham], as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure,” the police statement said. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused.” Police said the airplane was evacuated and that Beckham ultimately got off the plane when asked by officers. Social media video appeared to show Beckham walking into the terminal with police officers. Beckham appeared to address the incident in a series of tweets Sunday morning, writing ”Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me... I’ve seen it alll..” and calling the situation “comedy hr.”

1) Philadelphia Eagles Current Record: 9-1 Playoff Odds: 99.9% As much as this hurts to say, the Eagles have clearly been the best team in the NFC 10 games into the season. Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate, their receiving duo has been dynamic, and their defense is tied for the league lead with 20 takeaways. If the Cowboys want any shot of winning the division they obviously absolutely must win this game. If the Eagles are to lose just one game before this matchup and the Cowboys are able to enter it sitting with an 11-3 record, they have a legitimate shot to win this division. Overall this will be one of the better remaining games in the regular season across all of football and will be Dallas’ biggest test the rest of the way.

